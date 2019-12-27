Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Demi Lovato Gets ‘Rebirth’ Angel Tattoo After Split From Austin Wilson ‘The dark wings represent the bad times,’ artist says.

Demi Lovato is moving on after her split from bad news boyfriend Austin Wilson.

On Wednesday, December 25, Rome-based tattoo artist Alessandro Capozzi shared a post featuring a close-up of Lovato’s new ink and a photo of her being tattooed.

“For the incredible @ddlovato 💖 “Divine Feminine” ✨ Destruction Effect 𝐗𝐕𝐈𝐈𝐈,” he captioned the post. “We created this piece together to represent a rebirth of the spirit. The dark wings represent the bad times, their fading away is how she moved forward. The light from within represents the inner strength necessary for the change and the doves, pulling her up, symbolize the reach of an higher state of consciousness. Congratulations on your inspiring journey Demi, honored to have represented this for you.”

The design — now permanently placed between Lovato’s shoulder blades — features an image of a female angel being carried by doves.

“Thank you so much 🙌🏼 it’s incredible and you are so extremely talented 😊💕,” the star commented on Capozzi’s post.

Lovato’s new tattoo comes days after news broke of her split from Wilson, 25.

RadarOnline.com readers know the “Tell Me You Love Me” singer, 27, confirmed the separation herself by replying to a fan’s Instagram DM about their relationship status. “Please don’t go after him. He’s a good guy. Much better than what people see on the outside just because he’s got a lot of tattoos. Breakups are hard for both parties involved. Just stay nice and say prayers,” she wrote at the time.

Lovato and the male model had gone Instagram official just weeks prior, on November 12, when they both shared snaps of them together on their feeds. It’s unclear what caused their separation, but both stars have since deleted their posts.

They were last spotted together at Christina Aguilera’s 39th birthday party earlier this month.

Readers know its been a tough couple years for Lovato. After suffering a near-fatal overdose in July 2018, she spent time in rehab and began working with a sober coach. As she focused on her recovery, she took a break from music. At the same time, she dated a string of bad boys, including designer Henri Levy and The Bachelorette alum Mike Johnson.

Earlier this month, likely referring to her addiction battle, Lovato got a neck tattoo from celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo, that reads, “Survivor.”

Now, the singer is working on releasing new music. On December 4, she posted a photo of a black square on her Instagram, writing in the caption, “The next time you hear from me, I’ll be singing.”