She’s Back! Demi To Release New Music For First Time Since Near-Fatal Overdose Lovato tells fans she’s returning to the studio, day after revealing new boyfriend.

Demi Lovato is full of surprises! Just one day after going Instagram-official with her new boyfriend, Austin Wilson, the singer announced she is ready to release some new music!

“Recording a song for my loyal #Lovatics,” the star captioned an Instagram Story snap of a microphone inside a pink and purple soundproof recording booth. “The ones who support me and whatever makes me happy…”

“If you hating – that ain’t you,” Lovato, 27, added along with a waving hand emoji. “BYE.”

At the studio, she also shared a sound-less video of her GRAMMY-nominated producer, Oak Felder, dancing to her upcoming track.

“Wouldn’t y’all like to hear…” Lovato wrote, teasing her fans.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Lovato last released her emotional single “Sober” in June 2018. With the heartbreaking lyrics, she warned fans and family members that she had relapsed following years of sobriety.

“I got no excuses, for all of these goodbyes. Call me when it’s over, ’cause I’m dying inside,” the lyrics read.

Lovato — who’s opened up about her cocaine and alcohol abuse and battle with and eating disorders and depression — apologized to her parents and loved ones for putting them through her addiction nightmare once again.

“Momma, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore. And daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor. To the ones who never left me, we’ve been down this road before. I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore,” the lyrics read.

Just days after the song’s release, the singer suffered a near-fatal overdose while at a party in her house and was hospitalized. After her recovery, she entered rehab, and this July she celebrated one year sober.

This will be her first music release since her life-changing tragedy.