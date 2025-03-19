EXCLUSIVE: Twelve Hollywood Titans Who Survived Cancer – Including Hugh Jackman's SIX Bouts of Disease and Jane Fonda's DECADES-Long Fight With Illness
When it comes to cancer, rich and famous celebrities experience the same fears, anxiety and suffering as the rest of us.
RadarOnline.com can reveal some inspirational words from a dozen celebs who've battled the dreaded disease – and won. Take a look at these brave folks and their messages.
1. Robert De Niro - Prostate Cancer
The actor – who first gained fame for his role in the 1973 film Bang the Drum Slowly – was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2003. Luckily, they found it early enough that the disease had not spread.
After surgery, he was cancer-free. Despite his diagnosis, he remained active in film, saying: "Life is about moving forward, not dwelling on what you can't control." Now 81, the "tough guy" said "cancer teaches that life is short" and wants to raise awareness about the need for early cancer detection.
He added: "Men should have regular prostate examinations. Regular exams allowed me to deal with this problem early and make a full recovery ... many, many men die from it, but it's one of the cancers that is totally treatable, so I have 'waitful watching.'"
2. Hoda Kotb - Breast Cancer
The ex-Today co-anchor was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007. Her battle was very public, as it coincided with a divorce and starting a new job, but she is cancer-free today. "I'm not wasting one more minute," Kotb said.
Because the treatment left her unable to conceive, she went on to adopt her two daughters, Haley Joy, 9, and Hope, 5. Kotb, now 60, added: "My illness empowered me in a way I didn't expect... It gave me courage."
3. Kathy Bates - Ovarian and Breast Cancer
The 76-year-old actress – currently starring in the Matlock reboot – has survived both ovarian cancer and breast cancer. She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2003 and says she struggled with anger and anxiety. At the time, her agent advised her against telling anyone of her diagnosis.
Nine years after surviving ovarian cancer, disaster struck again, and she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She opted out of breast reconstruction, saying: "I've joined the ranks of women who are going flat, as they say. I don't have breasts – so why do I have to pretend like I do? That stuff isn't important."
She's now an advocate for cancer awareness and early detection.
4. Ben Stiller Prostate Cancer
The 59-year-old Zoolander actor was diagnosed with prostate cancer in June 2014 and was declared cancer-free in September 2014 following the surgical removal of his prostate. He said the period between his diagnosis and his surgery was "a crazy roller coaster ride."
Stiller, who had no history of prostate cancer in his family, advocates for men to do regular screenings for early detection with a PSA test, which he credits for detecting his cancer early.
5. Hugh Jackman - Skin Cancer
The 56-year-old Wolverine star has had six bouts with basal cell carcinoma, one of the most common forms of skin cancer. He shared a photo on social media with the caption: "Another basal cell carcinoma. Thanks to frequent checks and amazing doctors, all's well. Looks worse with the dressing on than off. WEAR SUNSCREEN."
6. Jane Fonda - Skin Cancer
Fonda, 87, has been extremely open about her skin cancer journey. She said: "I've had a lot of cancer. I was a sun worshipper. When I have a day off, I frequently go to my skin doctor and have things cut off me by a surgeon."
7. Wanda Sykes - Breast Cancer
The 61-year-old comedian – known for her standup routines and acting roles in sitcoms like The Upshaws – said humor helped her through her cancer ordeal. She wants to spread awareness regarding early detection. She faced breast cancer in 2011 and chose to undergo a double mastectomy because cancer runs on her mother's side of the family. She said: "Early detection is key."
8. Rod Stewart - Thyroid Cancer
The superstar rocker was diagnosed with thyroid cancer during a routine checkup. He underwent surgery and fought for months to get his voice back. Stewart, 80, is now in remission, but remains a big supporter of City of Hope, an organization that works to improve treatments for all types of cancer. Stewart said the cancer made him aware of the "preciousness of life."
9. Michael C. Hall - Hodgkin's Lymphoma
The 54-year-old Dexter actor survived Hodgkin's lymphoma – a type of blood cancer – when he was in his late 30s. His father died of prostate cancer at the age of 39 when Hall was 11 years old, so he knows the tragic consequences of cancer. He kept it a secret until treatment side effects became obvious.
He said: "I really underestimated how much that would be a source of inspiration or strength to other people. Just to see someone who you know and spend time watching, who goes through the treatment process successfully is of value."
10. Marcia Cross - Anal Cancer
The Desperate Housewives star has been in remission from anal cancer since 2018, after she underwent chemotherapy in 2017. She was diagnosed after a routine gynecological checkup. The 62-year-old actress wants to put an end to any embarrassment surrounding anal cancer.
She said: I know there are people who are ashamed. You have cancer. I mean, come on, really. There's enough on your plate."
11. Sofía Vergara - Thyroid Cancer
The 52-year-old Modern Family star said: "At 28 years old, during a routine doctor's visit, my doctor felt a lump in my neck. They did a lot of tests and finally told me I had thyroid cancer. I tried not to panic, and I decided to get educated... I also learned that in times of crisis, we're better together."
After surgery to remove her thyroid gland, she underwent radiation and now takes a thyroid hormone pill every day.
She said: "I feel very lucky."
Experts have said women are three times more likely to develop the disease than men.
Vergara urged: "Get checked."
12. Stanley Tucci - Tongue Cancer
The Devil Wears Prada star first revealed in September 2021 that he was diagnosed with cancer at the base of his tongue in 2017.
"I was terrified," confessed the actor, who lost 35 pounds and had a feeding tube for six months. "I didn't want to go through this, and I certainly didn't want to put my family through it."
After chemotherapy and radiation, he's now in remission.
The 64-year-old actor says he is "incredibly lucky" to be alive and that cancer changes your outlook on life. "[Cancer] makes you more afraid and less afraid at the same time," he added. "I feel much older than I did before I was sick. But you still want to get ahead and get things done."
His message: "Stay on top of your health and get checked if you feel like something is wrong."