EXCLUSIVE: Twelve Hollywood Titans Who Survived Cancer – Including Hugh Jackman's SIX Bouts of Disease and Jane Fonda's DECADES-Long Fight With Illness

When it comes to cancer, rich and famous celebrities experience the same fears, anxiety and suffering as the rest of us.

RadarOnline.com can reveal some inspirational words from a dozen celebs who've battled the dreaded disease – and won. Take a look at these brave folks and their messages.

1. Robert De Niro - Prostate Cancer

The actor – who first gained fame for his role in the 1973 film Bang the Drum Slowly – was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2003. Luckily, they found it early enough that the disease had not spread.

After surgery, he was cancer-free. Despite his diagnosis, he remained active in film, saying: "Life is about moving forward, not dwelling on what you can't control." Now 81, the "tough guy" said "cancer teaches that life is short" and wants to raise awareness about the need for early cancer detection.

He added: "Men should have regular prostate examinations. Regular exams allowed me to deal with this problem early and make a full recovery ... many, many men die from it, but it's one of the cancers that is totally treatable, so I have 'waitful watching.'"

2. Hoda Kotb - Breast Cancer

The ex-Today co-anchor was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007. Her battle was very public, as it coincided with a divorce and starting a new job, but she is cancer-free today. "I'm not wasting one more minute," Kotb said.

Because the treatment left her unable to conceive, she went on to adopt her two daughters, Haley Joy, 9, and Hope, 5. Kotb, now 60, added: "My illness empowered me in a way I didn't expect... It gave me courage."