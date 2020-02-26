Kevin Spacey Accuser Praises Harvey Weinstein's Guilty Verdict

Kevin Spacey accuser Tony Montana is praising the jury’s decision to convict Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault. In an exclusive interview with RadarOnlne.com, Montana, who was one of the first alleged victims to speak out against the House of Cards actor, 60, described the joy he felt upon learning the shamed movie mogul, 67, was found guilty.

“The supposed grown up in the room turned out to be the poster child for the #MeToo Movement,” former filmmaker and director Montana told Radar. “Former Miramax producer Harvey Weinstein left a trail of bodies behind him and now his own can be added to the list as he is likely to spend the rest of his days and perish in prison.”

On Monday, February 24, Weinstein was found guilty of criminal sexual assault in the first degree (based on the testimony of former Project Runway production assistant Miriam Haley), and of rape in the third degree (based on the testimony of one-time aspiring actress Jessica Mann). He is now awaiting sentencing at the notorious Rikers Island prison and is expected back in court on March 11 to learn his sentence.

“I had the misfortune of being a casualty of sexual assault in the literal hands of actor Kevin Spacey while simultaneously living in fear of retribution from Weinstein while directing a documentary film about Harvey’s penchant for blacklisting filmmakers who did not bow to the mogul’s demands on cue. The irony is that very few people outside of the film industry even knew who Harvey was prior to his downfall,” Montana added.”

In an exclusive 2017 interview with Radar, Montana accused Spacey of groping him 14 years prior.

At the time of the incident, Montana claims he was editing a documentary at Los Angeles hotspot Coronet Pub when Spacey allegedly walked up to him and put his arm around him. Montana never pressed charges against the actor.

“He was telling me to come with him, to leave the bar. He put his hand on my crotch forcefully and grabbed my whole package,” Montana claimed, revealing a seemingly intoxicated Spacey then said to him, “This designates ownership.”

Montana claimed he suffered PTSD for six months after the alleged 2003 incident. “It was an emasculating thing for someone to do to me. The aftermath of the assault was in many ways as traumatic as the event itself. It all felt very dirty… because it was,” he said at the time.

Montana told Radar that Weinstein’s verdict should be a huge wakeup call to men and women in Hollywood.

“Each of Harvey’s victims had to remain silent for years while living with the reality that a powerful and wealthy person accused of a crime is certainly capable of yet another in order to save their skin,” he said. “Revenge and retribution in the entertainment industry are necessary evils by the evil ones in order to keep their names in the lights and their jets in the air.”

“The concept of a woman bringing down a powerful man now has new meaning,” he added, alluding to the #MeToo movement.

As Radar readers know, Weinstein became the face of the movement when he was accused of sexual assault by multiple women in 2017. After that, he unintentionally started a domino effect, which consisted of men and women breaking their silence to speak against their alleged abusers.