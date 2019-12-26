Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Accuser Kills Himself On Christmas Day Ari Behn had accused the actor of groping him at a concert.

One of Kevin Spacey’s key sexual assault accusers took his own life on Christmas Day, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Ari Behn, a Danish author and former member of Norway’s royal family, was 47.

“It is with great sadness in our hearts that I on behalf of the very closest relatives of Ari Behn must announce that he took his own life today,” said his manager, Geir Hakonsund.

Behn was married to Norway’s Princess Martha Louise between 2002 and 2017. They had three daughters together — Maud Angelica , 16, Leah Isadora, 14, and Emma Tallulah, 11.

In a Christmas Day statement, the King and Queen said Behn was “an important part of our family for many years” and they will “carry warm, fond memories of him.”

Behn made headlines after he accused Spacey of groping him at a concert for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007.

According to the BBC, Behn told radio station P4 about the alleged incident.

“We had a great talk, he sat right beside me,” Behn said. “After five minutes he said, ‘Hey, let’s go out and have a cigarette’. Then he puts his hand under the table and grabs me by the balls.”

He added: “My hair was dark at the time, I was 10 years younger and right up his alley.”

Spacey never responded to the claim.

The American Beauty star, 60, has largely stayed out of the spotlight since more than a dozen men accused him of sexual misconduct. However, Spacey released a bizarre video on Christmas Day, once again channeling his House of Cards character, Frank Underwood, while addressing the camera.

“You didn’t really think I was going to miss the opportunity to wish you a Merry Christmas, did you?” he asks in Underwood’s famous Southern drawl.

This isn’t the first time a Spacey accuser has lost his life. An anonymous massage therapist, who sued the disgraced actor for allegedly sexually assaulting him during a session in 2016, died in September. Because of the man’s passing, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office decided not to press charges against Spacey in the case.