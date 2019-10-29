Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kevin In The Clear: DA Declines To Press Charges Against Spacey After Accuser's Death

Kevin In The Clear: DA Declines To Press Charges Against Spacey After Accuser's Death

Kevin In The Clear: DA Declines To Press Charges Against Spacey After Accuser's Death ‘Sexual allegations cannot be proved without the participation of the victim.'

Off the hook.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has declined to press charges against Kevin Spacey on accusations he sexually assaulted a male masseuse, according to documents obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com.

“The victim, a masseur, alleged that he was sexually assaulted by the suspect while he was providing massage services at a residence in Malibu. During the course of the investigation, the victim passed away,” states a charge evaluation worksheet. “The sexual assault allegations cannot be proved without the participation of the victim. Thus, the case was declined.”

As Radar previously reported, the alleged victim — named in the lawsuit as John Doe — accused Spacey, 60, of sexual assault, battery and false imprisonment in a October 2015 incident.

The masseur claimed in 2018 court documents that Spacey grabbed his hand during a private massage, and made him touch his penis.

A California federal judge allowed the case to move forward in May, despite Spacey’s complaint that the plaintiff’s identity was being hidden.

But last month, before the former House Of Cards star was scheduled to start proceedings for the 7 to 11-day trial, the victim’s attorney told Spacey’s team that the client had died.

Spacey’s attorneys filed papers in court announcing the death, allegedly without the late accuser’s family’s consent.

Lawyer Genie Harrison, who represented the accuser, told Radar in a statement that Spacey was “undignified, insensitive and inappropriate,” to have filed the notice before the family had time to grieve.

Spacey recently had criminal charges dropped in a separate sexual assault case involving an underage male victim in Massachusetts. A lawsuit involving the same victim was also thrown out.

Amid his legal victories, the disgraced actor has been spotted traveling all over Europe with his rumored lover, Evan Lowenstein.