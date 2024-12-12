Mystery Star, 74, Looks Unrecognizable Running Errands in Los Angeles Nearly 50 Years After Iconic Movie Role Alongside Al Pacino
Hollywood legend Cybill Shepherd looked practically unrecognizable as she struggled to walk and run errands in Los Angeles.
The 74-year-old held tightly on to her personal assistant as she has long now had fans worried about her health, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Shepherd shot to stardom alongside Al Pacino in the 1976 Martin Scorsese classic Taxi Driver. She later showed her comedic chops as Bruce Willis' love interest in Moonlighting during the 1980s. And in the '90s, she anchored a successful, self-titled sitcom on CBS.
Her most recent on-screen appearance came in 2023, when she starred in the Lifetime film How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story. Shepherd played the titular character, opposite Steve Guttenberg as Daniel Brophy, in a dramatization of his murder.
Daniel was a chef and culinary instructor who was found murdered at the Oregon Culinary Institute in Portland, Oregon in 2018. On May 25, 2022, his wife, Nancy, was found guilty of second-degree murder for his death, and sent to prison for life.
Since her most recent appearance, Shepherd has largely stayed away from the spotlight. But on Wednesday, she stepped into the bright Southern California sun with a little help from her friend.
She shielded her eyes with a pair of large, reflective aviator sunglasses, and dressed warmly in a salmon-colored shirt, open black jacket and blue jeans.
The Golden Globe winner kept mainly to herself as she went window shopping and darted in and out of local stores.
Shepherd held tight to her personal assistant, relying on him to help guide her way. She has also been seen in the past few years dependent on a walking cane to get around.
The star's friends have long feared for her health, with insiders speculating she may be suffering from an advanced case of arthritis.
One insider confided: "Her decline is so sad and tragic. She was once a Hollywood bombshell with a body and beauty to die for, but now she looks bloated and frail and has trouble moving without assistance."
But she refuses to let her age slow her down, and previously shared she signed on for the Lifetime movie because she said she could "relate" to her character.
"I need reasons to do a project. In this movie, my character’s father was an alcoholic. My own father was also an alcoholic," she said about the role. "I knew that world. I had experienced it. I do want to say that my father was always a wonderful man. He was a great dad to me. I don’t really want to complain."
Shepherd has also embraced her age, stating she isn't afraid to get older - as long as it's on her own terms.
She told the Review Journal: "One of my favorite sayings is to flaunt what you’ve got left.
"I approach each age thinking this is the best time for me as a woman. I believe that if you love yourself as you age, it’s easier to accept some of the changes."
The actress urged others to embrace middle age and beyond, explaining that's the time to really enjoy your life.
"I don’t think anyone has it all figured out until they’re at least in their 40s. Being older means you can truly avoid making the same old mistakes. Plus you realize now that it’s not about you, but what you can give back. Life now becomes more of a spiritual journey."