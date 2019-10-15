Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kevin Spacey Accuser Tony Montana Slams Actor As 'Godless,' 'Defiant' After Sex Assault Charges Dropped Former filmmaker claims star groped him in a Los Angeles bar.

One of Kevin Spacey’s alleged victims is once again speaking out now that charges and lawsuits brought against the former House of Cards actor in two alleged sexual assault cases have disintegrated.

In an exclusive new interview with RadarOnline.com, former filmmaker and director Tony Montana claimed he is disheartened and frustrated with how things have panned out for the shamed star.

“Kevin continues to behave like an immature, defiant and Godless malcontent, a man without an industry, chronically unable to get past himself,” Montana said.

In an exclusive 2017 interview with Radar, Montana first accused 60-year-old Spacey of groping him 14 years prior.

At the time, Montana, who never pressed charges against Spacey, was editing a documentary at Los Angeles hotspot Coronet Pub when the star allegedly walked up to him and put his arm around the filmmaker.

“He was telling me to come with him, to leave the bar. He put his hand on my crotch forcefully and grabbed my whole package,” Montana previously claimed, revealing the seemingly intoxicated star then said to him, “This designates ownership.”

Montana claimed he suffered PTSD for six months after the alleged 2003 incident. “It was an emasculating thing for someone to do to me.”

“The aftermath of the assault was in many ways as traumatic as the event itself. It all felt very dirty… because it was,” he said.

Montana is again blasting Spacey in the wake of two lawsuits against the star falling apart.

As Radar previously reported, a man claimed Spacey groped him when he was just 18 in a Massachusetts bar in 2016.

Last July, state prosecutors filed a formal request to drop the charges in that case due to the “unavailability of the complaining witness.” The man also dismissed his civil suit against the actor around the same time.

In September 2018, another alleged victim — a masseur named in a lawsuit as John Doe — accused Spacey of sexual assault, battery and false imprisonment. The unidentified man claimed Spacey grabbed his hand during a private massage two years prior and made him touch his penis. However, the plaintiff has since died, leaving that case in limbo.

Montana left the film industry following the scandal.

“I made a conscious decision to step away from the industry,” he told Radar “The supply and demand nature of the business meant that the Golden Age of independent films would soon pass and is now virtually extinct, so I’ve since lost interest.”

These days, Montana explained he has been busy focusing on moving on with his life while helping others in need.

“Since leaving the film industry I am now working with a charity on the east coast [CARE IN ACTION USA] that raises money that goes directly toward families suffering from homelessness,” he said.

Meanwhile, Spacey continues to live his best life in Europe, seemingly unfazed by the scandal.

As Radar reported, he was spotted in Belgrade with with constant companion Evan Lowenstein earlier this month.