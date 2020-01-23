Kylie & Travis Scott Take Stormi To Disney World After Jenner’s Shocking Baby News Sources say a reunion is looking ‘more likely every day.’

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reunited to take daughter Stormi to Disney World after the makeup mogul revealed she is anxious to have more babies!

The young parents were photographed on Peter Pan’s Flight with their little girl at the Orlando, Florida, entertainment park earlier this week. In the photo, Stormi — who turns 2 on February 1 — is seen wearing a purple sweatshirt while sitting on her mom’s lap.

The family of three was joined by Kylie’s sister Kourtney Kardashian, mom Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, North West and Penelope Disick.

Their happy outing came hours after the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 22, shared a video admitting she sees herself “for sure having four kids,” but doesn’t know if it will happen “tomorrow” or “in like seven years.”

While the stars broke up in October 2019, following two years together, a source exclusively told RadarOnline.com that Kylie is “convinced” that “there’s no better option out there than Travis” to have more kids with.

“I love [Stormi’s] mommy and I always will,” the “Sicko Mode” rapper, 27, said in a recent interview with XXL magazine. “The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering.”

The exes have been on good terms since their split, and an insider told Radar they’ve even continued “hooking up and having fun.” Plus, the stars are making such an effort to amicably co-parent their daughter that they spent the holidays together and are often seen on family outings.

“Although Kylie swears a reunion isn’t happening it’s looking more likely every day,” the insider added.