Baby Talk! Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Ready For Second Child Together The ‘KUWTK’ star’s ex ‘gets her and is a perfect dad,’ says a source.

After ringing in the holidays together and enjoying booty calls with each other, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have decided it might be a good time to have another baby, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned!

“Kylie’s convinced herself there’s no better option out there than Travis, who totally gets her and is a perfect dad as well as someone who can cope with her fame levels,” the source explained.

As Radar previously reported, Kylie, 22, and Travis, 28, officially ended their two-year relationship in October.

“Travis and I are on great terms. Our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority,” the billionaire businesswoman tweeted after the news of the split broke.

“I love her mommy and I always will,” “Sicko Mode” rapper Travis said in a recent interview, referring to daughter Stormi’s mom.

Now that the pair have secretly rekindled their romance behind the scenes, Kylie and Travis are seriously considering taking it beyond hooking up and having fun.

“Things are still being worked out in terms of Travis moving back in, but they’re both set on making this reunion work for the long-term and giving Stormi a sibling ASAP,” the source told Radar.

“Kylie says their split was just a minor bump along the way and that this is the man she with whom she wants to grow old — and have at least one more kid,” added the source.

Radar readers know Travis is more than ready to get serious again with Kylie and he has been working hard to woo her and put his best foot forward.

While performing at a show in November, he called her “my beautiful wife” in front of his entire audience.