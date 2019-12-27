Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kylie Jenner Promotes Travis Scott’s Music 2 Months After Split: Stormi’s Dad! Cosmetics mogul gushes about her ex in rare post amid reunion rumors.

Friendly exes! Kylie Jenner just shocked fans by promoting her ex’s music on her Instagram!

On Thursday, December 26, the cosmetics mogul shared a screenshot of Travis Scott’s top tracks on his most recent album, JACKBOYS. The project — a collaboration with various artists — is the rapper’s first studio album on his Cactus Jack label.

“STORMIS DAD,” Kylie, 22, wrote on the snap, which she posted on her Instagram Story.

The screenshot showed a list of Travis’ top tracks, including his new remix of “Highest in the Room,” as well as “Intro,” “Gang Gang,” “Had Enough” and “Out West.”

Fans were shocked to see the star’s post about her ex, seeing as the two have barely been spotted together since their split two months ago.

“Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” Kylie tweeted on October 3, confirming their breakup. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

RadarOnline.com readers know Kylie and Travis, 27, were together for two years, starting in April 2017, when they got cozy at Coachella. Their romance got serious, fast. That June, they got matching butterfly tattoos, and in February 2018, they welcomed daughter Stormi Webster, now 1.

While not many details about their relationship post-split have been revealed, it’s clear the two are amicably co-parenting their child and managing to get along!

On October 16, after their separation, the young parents took Stormi to a pumpkin patch. “Let the festivities begin,” Kylie captioned a series of snaps from the outing on her Instagram.

They also spent the holidays together as a family.

While Travis hasn’t posted any photos of the lip kit mogul on his Instagram, he recently liked a post she shared on her feed featuring a series of steamy semi-nude shots of herself!

Plus, a source recently told Radar the two are “hooking up and having fun, and although Kylie swears a reunion isn’t happening it’s looking more likely every day.”