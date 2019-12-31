Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Travis Scott Admits He Loves Kylie Jenner & ‘Always Will’ Amid Reunion Rumors Stormi’s parents are ‘hooking up and having fun,’ 2 months after split.

Travis Scott has nothing but love for ex-girlfriend and baby mama Kylie Jenner.

In a recent interview with XXL magazine, the “Sicko Mode” rapper, 28, spoke candidly about fatherhood and high-profile relationships.

“I love her mommy and I always will,” Scott said, referring to daughter Stormi’s famous mom, Jenner, 22.

“The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering,” he added, referencing their romance and recent split.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Scott admitted in a 2018 interview with Rolling Stone that he was planning to propose to the cosmetics mogul “in a fire way.” But, after two years together, the two unexpectedly called it quits in October.

“Travis and I are on great terms. Our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority,” Jenner tweeted after the news broke.

Despite their separation, the young parents have stayed friends and continued co-parenting their little girl. Sources even told Radar they’ve been “hooking up and having fun” with each other!

“I’ve been spending time with my family and with my daughter, Stormi. Being a dad is better than what I thought it would be,” Scott told the outlet, adding that his 1-year-old daughter is “one of the best human beings I know.”



“She’s like my best friend,” he continued. “She makes life a little bit easier. She just inspires me and she surprises me every day with how she’s thinking. It’s so crazy. Her mom and I came up with the name Stormi together.”

Readers know this is not the first time Scott has gushed about Jenner since their split. While performing at a show in November, he called her “my beautiful wife” in front of his entire audience!

Jenner hasn’t spoken much about Scott since their breakup, but she showed her appreciation for him on Friday, December 27, when she posted a screenshot of his top songs from his new album, Jackboys, on her Instagram Story. “STORMIS DAD,” she wrote on the post.