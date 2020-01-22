Kylie Jenner Admits She Wants 4 Kids: Either ‘Tomorrow' Or In '7 Years’

Kylie Jenner Admits She Wants 4 Kids: Either ‘Tomorrow' Or In '7 Years’ Makeup mogul is 'convinced' ex-boyfriend Travis Scott should be the father.

Kylie Jenner is ready to give daughter Stormi a sibling — or three!

In a video with sister Kim Kardashian for KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics, the young makeup mogul, 22, admitted she wants a full house.

In the clip, Kylie did Kim’s makeup as they both answered questions from Twitter fans.

“How Kim manages being a mom of four and her work life? And Kylie, do you see yourself with four kids?” one fan asked.

“I see myself for sure having four kids,” Kylie answered, “I just don’t know when. I don’t have a timeline to this, and I don’t know if I’m gonna have four kids tomorrow or if I’m gonna have four kids in like seven years.”

Kim, 39, meanwhile, admitted that her secret to being a successful businesswoman and mother to North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 8 months, is staying organized.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Kylie’s reveal comes three months after news broke of her split from baby daddy Travis Scott. The stars dated for two years and share 1-year-old Stormi together. Sources say their different priorities were what caused their breakup: Kylie wanted to grow her family, while Travis, 27, was more focused on growing his music career.

Despite their separation, Kylie and Travis remain close and often spend time together with their daughter. In a Twitter statement following their split, the young billionaire said their main focus is staying friends and co-parenting Stormi.

“I love [Stormi’s] mommy and I always will,” the rapper said in a recent interview with XXL magazine. “The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering.”

While the two show no signs of getting back together, a source close to Kylie exclusively told Radar that she’s “convinced herself there’s no better option out there than Travis,” to have more kids with. Her ex “totally gets her and is a perfect dad as well as someone who can cope with her fame levels,” the insider explained.

As readers know, Kylie has been open about her desire to have more kids. During an Instagram Q&A in October, she told a fan, “I can’t wait to have more babies,” before adding, “But not ready just yet.”

As of now, Kylie is enjoying her life as a single, successful businesswoman. On February 1 — Stormi’s second birthday — she is launching a new makeup collection dedicated to her daughter.