EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Tom Cruise's Secret Health Crisis – We Revealed the REAL Reason Behind His Changing Face Aged 62, $15K-a-Day 'Immortality' Treatments… and Why Scientology Nut Has Been Single for 13 YEARS
Super Bowl Lix kicked off in New Orleans with Tom Cruise looking like he was flying high.
Before the Philadelphia Eagles trounced the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22, the movie star opened the February 9 telecast with a dramatic pregame promo message for Fox Sports about everything the teams had to confront and overcome to get to this epic moment, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"There's always new heights waiting to be reached –stepping into the unknown," the Mission: Impossible star boasted, adding: "That comes with unbelievable pressure."
Then the jokes began, with fans reacting not to the 62-year-old's message of gridiron greatness but to how different he looked from the movie star they're used to seeing onscreen.
"There is no greater pressure than that of his skin trying to stay stretched on his face," said one social media user, while another simply asked: "What the f--- happened to Tom Cruise's face?"
As speculation grew about plastic surgery and fillers, it's clear the three-time Golden Globe Award winner and four-time Oscar nominee has fans fearing for his well-being as he goes to extremes to preserve his youth.
"Most actors are self-conscious about their looks," an insider told us. "With Tom, it's a daily obsession, and surgery experts warn his obvious addiction to nips and tucks is putting his mental health at risk – while others say him being single for a massive 13 years now is impacting his mental well-being."
Mission of Constant Improvement
Risky Business star Tom has always been prepared to put everything on the line to look good.
Eileen Berlin, his manager when he was starting out, confirmed he's long been "obsessed with his looks" – telling one outlet she wouldn't be surprised if he tried cosmetic procedures to challenge Father Time.
Even as a young man, the Top Gun star was ultra-focused on his looks.
Berlin remembered his curious way of preparing for photo shoots, saying: "He'd walk around in his little jockey shorts and nothing else and ball up his fists and flex his biceps and admire himself in the mirror.
"He liked to show off his body. He had a great pride in it, but he was working on perfection. He worried that he was only 5-foot-7. He said he would like some shoes that would lift him up a bit."
What He's Had Done
Lifts seem to be the least of it.
"It's no secret Tom's had cosmetic work done, likely fillers and Botox and, word is, laser treatments and perhaps jawline contouring," our source said.
While Cruise's never admitted to having any procedures, Dr. Gizem Seymenoglu, a medical aesthetics practitioner at London's Longevita clinic, who hasn't treated him, told a news outlet she suspects his puffy face could be a reaction to a fat transfer, in which flab from one area of the body, such as the buttocks, is injected into another area to create more volume.
The procedure, which can cost up to $15,000, has become popular, with antiaging tech millionaire Bryan Johnson, star of the hit Netflix doc Don't Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever, trying it last year.
It's more than Cruise's face.
In 2023, Men's Health asked him how he keeps fit.
"Sea-kayaking, caving... fencing, treadmill, weights... rock-climbing, hiking... I jog," he said of his rigorous regimen.
In addition, he has his own cryotherapy equipment at home, as well as "masseurs, trainers, stylists and personal chefs," our insider revealed.
"All of this must run up to $15,000 a day at least," they warned.
The actor has also been known to physically endanger himself for his stunts, reportedly breathing nitrox or pure oxygen to train for holding his breath for 6.5 minutes for one particularly dangerous underwater scene.
Lonely Life – and Disturbing Scientology Beliefs
Despite the extremes to which he goes, "Tom has no fear of death," explained the source.
The devout Scientologist believes people are immortal spiritual beings who have lived before and who will live again.
Our source added: "For Tom, it's all a stimulus toward achieving total perfection in this life, whether he lives to be 100 – which he probably will, let's face it – or not."
But that could be a long, lonely life.
Even though he's enjoyed headline-making romances with talented beauties including Rebecca De Mornay, 65, Cher, 78 (who put him "in the top five" of her all-time best lovers), first wife Mimi Rogers, 69, second wife Nicole Kidman, 57, and Penélope Cruz, 50, Tom hasn't publicly dated anyone since third wife Katie Holmes, 46, left him – and his Scientology cult – in 2012.
"Women find him too extreme to be around for a long period of time," our source said. "He's a workaholic and always looking for that next adrenaline rush. He may be sang, but he's not normal."
That, along with his unwavering devotion to Scientology, can make dating difficult, even with his lame and reported $600million fortune.
Tom close to Bella, 32, and Connor, 30, his kids with Kidman, but they're grown, with lives and jobs of their own, "and don't need him as much," our source said.
The actor hasn't been photographed with Suri, 18, his daughter with Holmes, since 2013.
Mostly, he's surrounded by stall, production assistants and people on the payroll, our insider said.
They added: "It's kind of a shame he doesn't have more balance in his life, but this is the bed he made for himself."
So, is he happy?
Berlin, his early manager, remembered when Cruise took an entire day experimenting with poses for his first publicity headshots.
Looking back at those old photos, she said in 2022: "There's contempt, arrogance, frustration, charm, sadness. I saw him in all those moods. What I have never seen is a real display of happiness in Tommy.
"He was always very, very ambitious, very, very determined to be a star. And that made him a perfectionist. That's what drove him when I managed him, and I'm sure that's what drives him now."
Charting His Changing Face Over the Years
1983
To play Steve Randle in the coming-of-age drama The Outsiders, Cruise reportedly removed a cap from a tooth he'd chipped in a hockey match.
1993
That hair. That stare. Those cheekbones. Cruise was 30 and at his hottest when he and his chiseled jawline suited up to play a handsome lawyer in The Firm.
2002
At 40, Cruise got braces to address misalignment problems and showed them off at the Minority Report premiere.
2016
While promoting his action flick Jack Reacher: Never Go Back in Tokyo, fans noticed then-54-year-old Cruise's face appeared swollen and unnaturally smooth.
2021
"What's up with the bloated chipmunk cheeks?" a commenter wrote after seeing Cruise at a pro baseball game.
2024
"Botox gets rid of wrinkles. Clearly he's not using it. Look at his forehead, full of 'em," an online commenter wrote of Cruise's more natural appearance at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships.