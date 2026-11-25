"The thing I keep asking myself is, 'Maybe Donald Trump just doesn’t care what happens in this country when he’s out of office?'" Farah Griffin said on a recent installment of the hit morning show.

"As a Republican, the thing we’ve always cared about is being tough on China and beating China in this great powers competition," she continued. "But he just sold out our biggest AI advantage."

Griffin, 37, said the entire situation made her feel like Trump "really only cares about having a ripping stock market while he’s here," rather than the bigger economic picture for the country for years to come.

Sunny Hostin chimed in, "He cares about self-enrichment."