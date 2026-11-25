'The View' Co-hosts Accuse Trump of Only Caring About the 'Stock Market' and 'Self-Enrichment' Amid Jensen Huang Nvidia Scandal
Nov. 25 2026, Published 6:05 p.m. ET
Alyssa Farah Griffin and other co-hosts on The View criticized President Donald Trump's staunch support of formerly ousted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The tech mogul, 63, resigned on November 12 after admitting to having extramarital affairs, including one with a woman who was allegedly suspected of being a spy for China. However, Trump, 80, intervened and Huang was reinstated as CEO earlier this week.
Alyssa Farah Griffin Questions Trump's 'Care' for the U.S.
"The thing I keep asking myself is, 'Maybe Donald Trump just doesn’t care what happens in this country when he’s out of office?'" Farah Griffin said on a recent installment of the hit morning show.
"As a Republican, the thing we’ve always cared about is being tough on China and beating China in this great powers competition," she continued. "But he just sold out our biggest AI advantage."
Griffin, 37, said the entire situation made her feel like Trump "really only cares about having a ripping stock market while he’s here," rather than the bigger economic picture for the country for years to come.
Sunny Hostin chimed in, "He cares about self-enrichment."
'He Cares About the Here and Now'
Ana Navarro, who is a Republican, echoed their sentiments.
"He cares about the here and now, and apparently so does the NVIDIA board," she said. "Because listen, the fact that the DOJ may not act on this now because Trump is pressuring them not to does not mean that in two years there’s not going to be a new attorney general, a new DOJ, and the statute of limitations is not going to move over, and they’re going to have to pay."
'He's Making Money Hand Over Fist'
Sara Haines pointed out that when key industry players voiced major concerns about artificial intelligence, including the potential for "human extinction," Trump appeared to brush them off.
"He was like, ‘But we’ve got to win with China,'" she added.
For Whoopi Goldberg, the "saddest" part of the story was the alleged lack of effort from politicians to curb Trump's actions.
"The Republicans had the ability, for many things that he did, to put a kibosh on it to stop things, and now he’s just running away. He’s on fire," she claimed. "He doesn’t care, and he’s making money hand over fist."
Alyssa Farah Griffin Suggests Trump's DOJ Made a 'Deal' With Jensen Huang
This comes after Farah Griffin openly wondered if Huang made an agreement with Trump's DOJ in hopes of avoiding an investigation.
"Traditionally, with board politics, if you have an affair with subordinates, an alleged affair with an alleged Chinese spy, that’s it for you," she said on the Monday, November 23, installment of The View. "But but but, Donald Trump wanted Jensen Huang in place, and you have to ask yourself why."
She said she'd be "curious" to know if there had been "a bit of a deal that the Department of Justice would not be investigating in Nvidia and Jensen Huang," as she claimed his reinstatement could be "a massive gamble" for the company.