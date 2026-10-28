Donald Trump Claims He Will Be 'Officially Banning' the 'Very Bad and Inaccurate' Term 'Artificial Intelligence'

On Tuesday, October 27, in a Truth Social post, Trump criticized the media for continuing to use the established term.

President Donald Trump claimed he will officially ban the term "artificial intelligence" and replace it with "super intelligence," RadarOnline.com has learned.

"In short order, we will be officially BANNING the term, 'AI/Artificial Intelligence,' in all relevant documents, and everything else, due to its inaccuracy," he added. "Thank you for your attention to this matter."

"When will The Wall Street Journal start calling Artificial Intelligence (AI), a very bad and inaccurate name, SI (Super Intelligence), the name which virtually everyone else is using, or soon will be," he wrote.

The post extends a September 29 executive order titled "Inaugurating the Era of Super Intelligence." That order directed the executive branch, to the maximum extent permitted by law, to use "Super Intelligence" and "SI" in official correspondence, public communications, websites, reports, and policy documents in place of "Artificial Intelligence" and "AI."

White House spokesperson Liz Huston said the shift reflects the administration's view of U.S. leadership.

"The United States is the world leader in Super Intelligence, and the federal government should use a name that reflects the full promise and opportunities of this technology," she said in a statement. "The name Super Intelligence reinforces the Administration's focus on advancing American innovation, strengthening our economy, and harnessing these cutting-edge technologies to improve the lives of the American people."