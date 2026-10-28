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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Claims He Will Be 'Officially Banning' the 'Very Bad and Inaccurate' Term 'Artificial Intelligence'

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Source: MEGA

Trump has taken aim at the term 'artificial intelligence.'

Oct. 28 2026, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

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President Donald Trump claimed he will officially ban the term "artificial intelligence" and replace it with "super intelligence," RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Tuesday, October 27, in a Truth Social post, Trump criticized the media for continuing to use the established term.

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Trump Touts "Super Intelligence" Terminology

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Picture of Donald Trump and Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Trump called out the Wall Street Journal for using the term.

"When will The Wall Street Journal start calling Artificial Intelligence (AI), a very bad and inaccurate name, SI (Super Intelligence), the name which virtually everyone else is using, or soon will be," he wrote.

"In short order, we will be officially BANNING the term, 'AI/Artificial Intelligence,' in all relevant documents, and everything else, due to its inaccuracy," he added. "Thank you for your attention to this matter."

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September Executive Order

Picture of Donald Trump and Mark Zuckerberg
Source: MEGA

Trump's comments are a continuation of an executive order.

The post extends a September 29 executive order titled "Inaugurating the Era of Super Intelligence." That order directed the executive branch, to the maximum extent permitted by law, to use "Super Intelligence" and "SI" in official correspondence, public communications, websites, reports, and policy documents in place of "Artificial Intelligence" and "AI."

White House spokesperson Liz Huston said the shift reflects the administration's view of U.S. leadership.

"The United States is the world leader in Super Intelligence, and the federal government should use a name that reflects the full promise and opportunities of this technology," she said in a statement. "The name Super Intelligence reinforces the Administration's focus on advancing American innovation, strengthening our economy, and harnessing these cutting-edge technologies to improve the lives of the American people."

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Musk Supports the Rebrand

Picture of Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk is back in Trump's corner.

Elon Musk has backed the terminology shift that Trump has pushed.

He posted on X earlier this month, "No more AI. SI It's better," and indicated his SpaceXAI division would be renamed SpaceXSI.

During a September White House meeting with technology executives that followed the signing of the executive order, Musk referred to "AI" before correcting himself to "SI, pardon me," drawing a response from Trump.

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Picture of Mark Zuckerberg
Source: MEGA

Other tech moguls have bought into the term 'SI.'

Other executives have engaged with the preferred language to varying degrees.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg have used or referenced "super intelligence" in connection with the administration's effort and a related White House gathering of technology leaders.

Many major technology companies, however, continue to describe their products and research as artificial intelligence. Major news organizations, including those cited in Trump's post, have likewise retained the standard terminology in their reporting, and the Associated Press Stylebook continues to have "artificial intelligence" and "AI" as the preferred terms.

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