Donald Trump Administration's AI Chatbot Reportedly 'No Longer Debunks' 2020 Election Fraud Claims
Sept. 30 2026, Published 7:40 p.m. ET
The Trump administration built a government chatbot to give Americans official answers drawn from federal records, and now it appears to be backing up one of the president's most notable claims, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In the 2020 election, those records show Joe Biden won and that investigators did not find widespread fraud that changed the result, but after the bot repeated that official account, it began refusing to answer the question.
Trump Administration Releases Chatbot
America.gov went live Tuesday, September 29, and Trump touted the new chatbot. At a launch at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, he said the entire government would "fit in the palm of your hand," and signed an executive order titled "Streamlining Access to Government Services Through America.gov."
The order directs agencies to hook public-facing services used by more than 100,000 people a year into the site, while leaving out IRS tax filing and certain Defense Department and intelligence services.
The site is supposed to help people find services, forms, and basic facts by relying on published government sources.
Users Begin Testing Chatbot For Accuracy
Users went on to test the chatbot, and it said that Biden won the 2020 election and that official findings did not show widespread fraud at a scale that changed the outcome.
The National Archives lists Biden with 306 electoral votes and Trump with 232, and Justice Department and Homeland Security reviews from that period did not find fraud large enough to reverse the certified outcome.
Chatbot Answers Seem to Have Changed
But within a day, those questions had different answers.
The chatbot said it could not take political questions, or that it only helps with benefits, forms, and official services. Some testers even hit an outage and then saw the new refusal language when the window returned.
The White House said America.gov will keep being updated so it can deliver the most accurate information from the federal government, and that the president and his team have been clear about 2020.
President Trump's AI Legislation
The chatbot rollout was only part of Tuesday's AI-heavy schedule. After the event at the Mellon Auditorium, Trump hosted a White House lunch with AI executives that included Elon Musk, Nvidia's Jensen Huang, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, Google's Sundar Pichai, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Anthropic's Dario Amodei, and OpenAI president Greg Brockman, with House Speaker Mike Johnson also there.
Trump later said the companies had signed a voluntary "White House Accord on Super Intelligence" covering internal controls, outside audits and board oversight, and he called the pact "morally binding."