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Home > News > Sean Spicer

Sean Spicer Accuses CNN's Abby Phillip of 'Double Standard' Over Trump Media Ban: 'The Only Reason You Care Now Is Because It's CNN'

split image of Sean Spicer, Donald Trump, and Abby Phillip
Source: MEGA

Sean Spicer accused CNN's Abby Phillip of applying a 'double standard' to Donald Trump's media ban.

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Sept. 27 2026, Published 1:40 p.m. ET

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Sean Spicer and CNN anchor Abby Phillip clashed over President Donald Trump's decision to bar CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former White House press secretary accused Phillip of applying a double standard to press freedom after she challenged a claim about former President Joe Biden's handling of White House press credentials.

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Sean Spicer Calls Out Abby Phillip

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image of Sean Spicer and Abby Phillip clashed on X over the White House's restrictions on CNN and other news outlets.
Source: MEGA

Sean Spicer and Abby Phillip clashed on X over the White House's restrictions on CNN and other news outlets.

The feud erupted on September 26 on X after Spicer shared a clip of Phillip questioning New York Post reporter Lydia Moynihan about whether Biden had taken away press passes from journalists, per Mediaite.

Spicer insisted Biden had done exactly that.

"Yes, Biden stripped the press passes of 440 independent journalists," Spicer posted.

He was referring to a 2023 policy change under Biden that required journalists holding long-term White House "hard passes" to reapply under new criteria.

About 500 fewer reporters had hard passes afterward, though journalists who lost them could still seek day passes and were not banned from covering the White House.

Phillip quickly fired back.

"Lol @Seanspicer, Google is free!" she wrote, sharing an Associated Press fact check that distinguished Biden's policy change from Trump's current restrictions.

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Abby Phillip Pushes Back

image of Abby Phillip shared an Associated Press fact check after Sean Spicer claimed Joe Biden stripped hundreds of journalists of press passes.
Source: MEGA

Abby Phillip shared an Associated Press fact check after Sean Spicer claimed Joe Biden stripped hundreds of journalists of press passes.

The AP fact-check said the claim that Biden "revoked" more than 400 press passes was false.

It explained that the administration had changed the requirements for obtaining long-term credentials and required existing pass holders to apply again.

Spicer remained unconvinced.

"Name another time when the WH 'expired' all the badges and then changed the criteria to ensure independent journalists could not qualify," he wrote.

He then turned his criticism directly toward Phillip.

"The only reason you care now is because it's CNN," Spicer claimed. "When it's someone else, your concern for press freedom & the 1st Amendment is harder to find than a Trump supporter on CNN."

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Donald Trump Banned Three Media Outlets

image of Donald Trump barred CNN, MS NOW and Politico from White House access on September 18.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump barred CNN, MS NOW and Politico from White House access on September 18.

This conversation comes after Trump banned the three outlets in an explosive Truth Social post on September 18.

"I am proud to announce that, effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW (who recently changed their name from MSNBC due to lack of viewership and credibility!), and Politico," Trump said.

"Media Outlets shouldn't be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they're covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow," he continued.

Following the ban, the outlets sued the administration, arguing that the restrictions violated their First Amendment and due process rights.

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Judge Orders Access Restored

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image of Federal Judge Timothy Kelly later ordered the White House to restore media access.
Source: MEGA

Federal Judge Timothy Kelly later ordered the White House to restore media access.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly subsequently ordered the White House to restore the outlets’ access.

The temporary restraining order was set to remain in effect for 14 days while the case continued.

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