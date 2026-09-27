Sean Spicer Accuses CNN's Abby Phillip of 'Double Standard' Over Trump Media Ban: 'The Only Reason You Care Now Is Because It's CNN'

The feud erupted on September 26 on X after Spicer shared a clip of Phillip questioning New York Post reporter Lydia Moynihan about whether Biden had taken away press passes from journalists, per Mediaite.

Spicer insisted Biden had done exactly that.

"Yes, Biden stripped the press passes of 440 independent journalists," Spicer posted.

He was referring to a 2023 policy change under Biden that required journalists holding long-term White House "hard passes" to reapply under new criteria.

About 500 fewer reporters had hard passes afterward, though journalists who lost them could still seek day passes and were not banned from covering the White House.

Phillip quickly fired back.

"Lol @Seanspicer, Google is free!" she wrote, sharing an Associated Press fact check that distinguished Biden's policy change from Trump's current restrictions.