EXCLUSIVE: Brooklyn Beckham 'Turning to Billionaire Nelson Peltz to Build Empire'

Brooklyn, who launched his Cloud23 hot sauce brand in 2024, is said to be exploring how everyday consumer products could provide the foundations for a much larger business.

A source claimed: "Nelson has increasingly become the person Brooklyn looks to when he wants proper, practical advice about business and where he should take things next. He has spent decades operating at an extraordinarily high level, investing in companies and understanding what separates a product that enjoys a brief burst of attention from something that can become a genuinely valuable brand.

"Brooklyn is very conscious that having a recognizable name can get people interested initially, but it doesn't guarantee that they will continue buying what you're selling. That's where Nelson's experience is particularly valuable to him – Brooklyn thinks he is his best bet to building an empire to rival that of his parents'."

The insider noted, "Nelson has been talking Brooklyn through the importance of thinking beyond the immediate success or failure of one product and looking at what the business could become five or 10 years down the line.

"The idea isn't simply to sell bottles of hot sauce indefinitely. Brooklyn wants to understand how you can start with something relatively straightforward, establish a loyal customer base, and then gradually introduce other products around it without diluting the original brand."

"Nelson's message has essentially been that you build credibility step by step," the source added. "If Brooklyn can demonstrate that people genuinely want the products and keep coming back for them, he then has something tangible on which to build rather than simply trading on the Beckham name.

"Brooklyn has really embraced that way of thinking. He's ambitious and wants to create something substantial of his own, and he sees Nelson as somebody who can teach him how to turn that ambition into a long-term commercial strategy rather than simply another celebrity venture."