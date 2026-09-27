EXCLUSIVE: Brooklyn Beckham 'Turning to Billionaire Nelson Peltz to Build Empire'
Sept. 27 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Brooklyn Beckham is said to be leaning on his billionaire father-in-law, Nelson Peltz, for business guidance as he attempts to build an empire of his own and establish a career outside his famous family's Brand Beckham operation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 27-year-old entrepreneur is understood to have been seeking advice from Peltz, 84, the billionaire businessman and father of his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, 31.
Brooklyn Beckham Eyes Bigger Business Empire
Brooklyn, who launched his Cloud23 hot sauce brand in 2024, is said to be exploring how everyday consumer products could provide the foundations for a much larger business.
A source claimed: "Nelson has increasingly become the person Brooklyn looks to when he wants proper, practical advice about business and where he should take things next. He has spent decades operating at an extraordinarily high level, investing in companies and understanding what separates a product that enjoys a brief burst of attention from something that can become a genuinely valuable brand.
"Brooklyn is very conscious that having a recognizable name can get people interested initially, but it doesn't guarantee that they will continue buying what you're selling. That's where Nelson's experience is particularly valuable to him – Brooklyn thinks he is his best bet to building an empire to rival that of his parents'."
The insider noted, "Nelson has been talking Brooklyn through the importance of thinking beyond the immediate success or failure of one product and looking at what the business could become five or 10 years down the line.
"The idea isn't simply to sell bottles of hot sauce indefinitely. Brooklyn wants to understand how you can start with something relatively straightforward, establish a loyal customer base, and then gradually introduce other products around it without diluting the original brand."
"Nelson's message has essentially been that you build credibility step by step," the source added. "If Brooklyn can demonstrate that people genuinely want the products and keep coming back for them, he then has something tangible on which to build rather than simply trading on the Beckham name.
"Brooklyn has really embraced that way of thinking. He's ambitious and wants to create something substantial of his own, and he sees Nelson as somebody who can teach him how to turn that ambition into a long-term commercial strategy rather than simply another celebrity venture."
Cloud23 Fuels Independent Career Ambitions
The relationship between the pair has taken on greater significance as Brooklyn seeks to forge an identity independent of his parents, David Beckham, 51, and Victoria Beckham, 52, amid tensions within the family.
Cloud23, whose name references David's famous number 23 shirt, marked Brooklyn's latest attempt to establish himself professionally after previous ventures into photography and cooking.
Brooklyn has recently been spending considerable time with the Peltz family alongside Nicola. The couple joined Nelson and his wife, Claudia Heffner Peltz, 71, for a recent remembrance visit to Normandy.
Brooklyn and Nicola have also been in Europe for film festival appearances, with the actress receiving a Rising Star Award during their travels.
They subsequently appeared together at the Deauville American Film Festival in Normandy while also spending time with her parents.
Our source also claimed Brooklyn increasingly regards his father-in-law as an important "mentor" while attempting to demonstrate that he can create a successful business independently.
Beckham Heir Wants Professional Identity
They added: "Brooklyn is under no illusions about the comparisons he faces. His parents have spent decades turning themselves into two of the most recognizable people in the world and building enormously successful careers beyond football and music, so almost anything he launches is inevitably going to be measured against what David and Victoria have achieved.
"That has been difficult at times because Brooklyn feels there is an assumption that every opportunity he gets exists simply because of his surname. He knows the Beckham name opens doors, and he isn't pretending otherwise, but he also wants the chance to prove that he can take those opportunities and turn them into something successful through his own decisions and hard work."
The source noted, "There is a real determination now to create something that genuinely belongs to him. He wants to reach the point where he can look at a company or a collection of brands and know that he was responsible for building them rather than simply inheriting somebody else's success.
"That's particularly important to Brooklyn at this stage of his life. For years the conversation around him has been about being David and Victoria's eldest son, and since getting together with Nicola there has inevitably also been enormous attention on the Peltz family and their wealth."
"He doesn't want to spend the rest of his career being described through somebody else's achievements – whether that's his parents or his wife. He wants to establish a professional identity that stands separately from both families," the insider explained.
"Brooklyn knows that won't happen overnight and that people will probably remain skeptical until he produces sustained results. But that is part of what is motivating him. He wants to demonstrate that he can build something commercially successful from the ground up and eventually have an empire that people associate with Brooklyn himself."
Brooklyn's father-in-law made his fortune through investments and corporate deal-making and has been one of America's most prominent activist investors.