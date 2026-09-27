Kimberly Guilfoyle's 'Mystery Man' Revealed as Lobbyist for Energy Firm She Promoted to European Officials

Guilfoyle, 57, was nominated by Trump to serve as ambassador to Greece in December 2024.

Before taking the diplomatic post, she was engaged to Donald Trump Jr. and became a familiar face in the president's political orbit.

Marafatsos, 39, also has deep ties to the Trump movement, per The Wall Street Journal.

He joined Trump's political operation ahead of the 2016 election and later became chairman of Greek Voices for Trump.

The businessman has remained close to Guilfoyle since her nomination.

He helped prepare her for her Senate confirmation hearing and was photographed with her during the process and at her swearing-in ceremony.

Trump himself singled out Marafatsos at a Greek Independence Day reception at the White House in March.

"Good-looking guy, he is," Trump said, per the outlet.