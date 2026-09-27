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Home > News > Donald Trump

Kimberly Guilfoyle's 'Mystery Man' Revealed as Lobbyist for Energy Firm She Promoted to European Officials

image of Kimberly Guilfoyle
Source: MEGA

Kimberly Guilfoyle has been frequently photographed alongside Christos Marafatsos during her time as U.S. ambassador to Greece.

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Sept. 27 2026, Updated 12:25 p.m. ET

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Kimberly Guilfoyle's high-profile role as Donald Trump's ambassador to Greece has come with a mysterious figure frequently by her side, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Christos Marafatsos, a longtime Trump ally, has accompanied Guilfoyle to meetings with foreign officials despite working as a registered lobbyist for an energy company the ambassador has repeatedly promoted.

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Kimberly Guilfoyle's Trump Connection

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image of Kimberly Guilfoyle was nominated by Donald Trump to serve as ambassador to Greece in December 2024.
Source: MEGA

Kimberly Guilfoyle was nominated by Donald Trump to serve as ambassador to Greece in December 2024.

Guilfoyle, 57, was nominated by Trump to serve as ambassador to Greece in December 2024.

Before taking the diplomatic post, she was engaged to Donald Trump Jr. and became a familiar face in the president's political orbit.

Marafatsos, 39, also has deep ties to the Trump movement, per The Wall Street Journal.

He joined Trump's political operation ahead of the 2016 election and later became chairman of Greek Voices for Trump.

The businessman has remained close to Guilfoyle since her nomination.

He helped prepare her for her Senate confirmation hearing and was photographed with her during the process and at her swearing-in ceremony.

Trump himself singled out Marafatsos at a Greek Independence Day reception at the White House in March.

"Good-looking guy, he is," Trump said, per the outlet.

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The 'Mystery Man' Beside Kimberly Guilfoyle

image of Christos Marafatsos has become a frequent presence alongside Kimberly Guilfoyle at diplomatic meetings.
Source: MEGA

Christos Marafatsos has become a frequent presence alongside Kimberly Guilfoyle at diplomatic meetings.

Marafatsos' involvement has extended well beyond supporting Guilfoyle personally.

According to The Wall Street Journal, he has become a regular presence at meetings involving the ambassador, including gatherings at her diplomatic residence and discussions with government officials throughout the region.

His frequent appearances reportedly led some foreign officials to mistake him for Guilfoyle's chief of staff.

In reality, Marafatsos is a registered lobbyist for Aktor Group, the Greek infrastructure and energy company Guilfoyle has encouraged European governments to work with.

Several people who met with Guilfoyle and Marafatsos told the outlet that he did not discuss his connection to Aktor.

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Questions Over Christos Marafatsos' Role

image of A former U.S. official questioned Christos Marafatsos's presence at diplomatic meetings.
Source: MEGA

A former U.S. official questioned Christos Marafatsos's presence at diplomatic meetings.

The arrangement has raised questions among former U.S. officials about the involvement of a private lobbyist in diplomatic meetings.

Robin Brooks, a former National Security Council director for the Balkans and Central Europe, called the ambassador promoting a foreign company "absolutely problematic."

Bringing a registered lobbyist into meetings with foreign officials, she said, "calls into question whether the meeting is advancing American interests or advancing some sort of private interest."

A U.S. Embassy official defended Guilfoyle, saying she traveled to Bulgaria "to advance American interests: increasing sales of U.S. LNG to European partners and decreasing European dependence on Russian gas."

He added that she was in "full compliance with State Department guidance."

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image of Kimberly Guilfoyle's attorney defended her and her work.
Source: MEGA

Kimberly Guilfoyle's attorney defended her and her work.

Guilfoyle's attorney, Jesse Binnall, said the ambassador has "worked with companies across the energy sector" and has not focused on a single company.

He also said Guilfoyle's official meetings are arranged through embassy channels rather than Marafatsos.

Marafatsos defended his involvement as well, saying: "I am proud to champion commercial initiatives that advance U.S. interests and create lasting economic opportunity in Greece and Southeastern Europe. I am grateful for the opportunity to draw on my business experience and leadership in the Greek American community."

Aktor's lawyers similarly denied that Guilfoyle was improperly promoting the company, saying the firm was an "attractive candidate for furthering U.S. goals and interests."

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