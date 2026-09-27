EXCLUSIVE: Why Black Sabbath's 'Lost' Final Album Was Never Recorded

Watt had already worked with Osbourne on his final solo albums, Ordinary Man and Patient Number 9, but his hopes of producing another Sabbath record ultimately came to nothing.

A music industry source claimed to : "There was a genuine desire to see whether the original four members of Sabbath could make music together one final time. Andrew had worked closely with Ozzy and naturally saw how special another record could have been, particularly if Tony, Geezer and Bill were all involved.

"But Tony's feeling was that Sabbath had already made its final studio statement. 13 had been presented as the comeback album, and effectively the closing chapter, so simply going back into a studio and making another record for the sake of having one more release didn't appeal to him."

"The idea was incredibly exciting on paper – the original Black Sabbath making one last album while all four men were still here," the insider claimed. "But Tony knew better than anybody that getting those personalities into a room and recreating the chemistry of the original band was far more complicated than simply booking a studio."

They continued, "Andrew's enthusiasm was understandable because for any producer it would have been an extraordinary project.

"But Tony had lived through every incarnation of Sabbath and knew exactly what making a record with that original line-up involved. He wasn't going to agree to it purely because other people loved the idea.

"Looking back after Ozzy's death inevitably gives the album-that-never-was an added poignancy. Nobody knew how little time remained. What they did manage to achieve was getting all four original members together for that final performance, which ultimately became their goodbye."