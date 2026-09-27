Patrick Clancy's Deleted Reddit Posts Offer Chilling Glimpse Into Wife Lindsay's Mental Health Struggles Before Children's Murders
Sept. 27 2026, Updated 11:18 a.m. ET
Patrick Clancy's deleted Reddit posts offered a disturbing look at his wife Lindsay Clancy's mental health struggles before she killed their three children, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The posts, reportedly written by Patrick from an account that had been active since 2017, show him repeatedly seeking advice as Lindsay's condition appeared to worsen.
Patrick Clancy Asked Strangers For Help
Patrick used Reddit to discuss his wife's changing mental state, including her experiences with psychiatric medication, according to The New York Post.
In a December 7, 2022 post to the "AskDocs" subreddit, Patrick said he was "posting for my wife."
"I suspect this medication was never needed in the first place (Zoloft was my own idea), but my psychiatrist is saying I'm exhibiting signs of bipolar disorder," he wrote.
Two days later, Patrick asked other Reddit users about a particularly alarming concern.
"Has your [medication] experience ever involved thoughts of hurting others, including loved ones? Did you ever feel like you came close to acting on them? Or were they just thoughts?" he questioned.
Lindsay Clancy's Mental Health Deteriorated
Patrick also described Lindsay's condition before and after she began taking medication.
"I can't stress enough that her anxiety was very mild going into this," he wrote in a December 6 post in the "Ask Psychiatry" subreddit.
"She was eating well, sleeping great at usual, dancing at the wedding we went to and socializing," he added.
Lindsay was prescribed medications including Ativan and Prozac, according to the posts.
By December 15, Patrick described a much different situation, writing that Lindsay was "severely depressed, numb, don't really care about anything... even had suicidal thoughts."
Lindsay Clancy Was Turned Away From Treatment
Lindsay's search for treatment continued as her condition worsened.
On December 20, she was reportedly turned away from a postpartum depression program after doctors decided she needed a different form of psychiatric treatment.
She was later admitted to McLean Hospital on December 30 and discharged on January 5.
Her defense team has argued that she was experiencing postpartum psychosis at the time of the killings.
Lindsay's mental state was also allegedly affected by postpartum depression, medication, and what her attorneys described as incorrect diagnoses.
The Posts Continued Until Just Before the Killings
The Reddit account was reportedly active until January 23, 2023 — one day before the deaths of Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months.
On January 24, Lindsay strangled the three children with exercise bands before attempting suicide by jumping from a window.
Lindsay's murder trial ended in a mistrial on September 4 after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict.