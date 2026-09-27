Patrick Clancy's Deleted Reddit Posts Offer Chilling Glimpse Into Wife Lindsay's Mental Health Struggles Before Children's Murders

Patrick used Reddit to discuss his wife's changing mental state, including her experiences with psychiatric medication, according to The New York Post.

In a December 7, 2022 post to the "AskDocs" subreddit, Patrick said he was "posting for my wife."

"I suspect this medication was never needed in the first place (Zoloft was my own idea), but my psychiatrist is saying I'm exhibiting signs of bipolar disorder," he wrote.

Two days later, Patrick asked other Reddit users about a particularly alarming concern.

"Has your [medication] experience ever involved thoughts of hurting others, including loved ones? Did you ever feel like you came close to acting on them? Or were they just thoughts?" he questioned.