EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana Was 'Scarred' by Father's Secret Second Marriage

Spencer writes that his sister was devastated after discovering through a newspaper that their father, John, had secretly married Raine McCorquodale, then Countess of Dartmouth, in 1976.

Spencer writes: "Diana was so disappointed and outraged by my father's secret marriage that she slapped him across the face – the only time she physically clashed with either parent."

Diana, who was 15 when her father remarried, is said to have acted on behalf of her siblings Sarah, Jane and Charles.

Spencer said Diana told their father: "That's for the pain you're causing us all."

The episode followed an already turbulent childhood for the future Princess of Wales. Diana was seven when her parents divorced after their marriage broke down, with the separation becoming an emotionally difficult period for the Spencer children.

John eventually received custody of the children.

His subsequent relationship with Raine, daughter of romance novelist Barbara Cartland, became another source of upheaval.

Spencer portrays his father's decision to marry without informing his children beforehand as a particularly painful betrayal for Diana, whose difficult relationship with her stepmother would continue into adulthood.