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Home > Exclusives > Alanis Morissette
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EXCLUSIVE: Alanis Morissette Says Ex-Manager Framed Her in Drug Case

Alanis Morissette says her ex-manager framed her in a drug case, alleging she was deliberately targeted.
Source: MEGA

Alanis Morissette says her ex-manager framed her in a drug case, alleging she was deliberately targeted.

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Sept. 27 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

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Canadian singer Alanis Morissette claims her tour manager tried to frame her for drug trafficking, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Keren Urinov, who was a temporary manager of the singer's summer 2025 concert tour, was allegedly caught with marijuana and an animal tranquilizer called xylazine, known on the streets as "tranq," in her luggage in the U.K.

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Morissette Sues Over Alleged Extortion

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Keren Urinov allegedly threatened to report Alanis Morissette for drug trafficking unless she received a long-term tour job and salary.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Keren Urinov allegedly threatened to report Alanis Morissette for drug trafficking unless she received a long-term tour job and salary.

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When British Border Force officials discovered the drugs, Urinov initially admitted they were hers.

But according to a lawsuit filed by the 52-year-old Ironic hitmaker, Urinov later threatened to pin the rap on her.

Urinov and her attorney sent a series of letters threatening to report the singer to the British authorities for drug trafficking unless she agreed to employ Urinov as her tour director for the next 15 years and pay her a massive salary, according to court documents.

The You Oughta Know singer is now suing her former employee for civil extortion, fraud and negligent misrepresentation. She is seeking a jury trial and unspecified damages in excess of $75,000.

"Morissette will not be coerced into delivering her blackmailer an extraordinary payday," her lawyers assert in court documents. "She sues to expose Urinov's scheme and hold her accountable."

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Urinov Denies Blackmail Allegations

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Mark Lewis said Morissette's then-temporary manager, Urinov, 'totally rejects any allegation of blackmail' and wants to 'have her name cleared.'
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Mark Lewis said Morissette's then-temporary manager, Urinov, 'totally rejects any allegation of blackmail' and wants to 'have her name cleared.'

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Besides accusing Urinov of blackmail, Morissette says she was "a terrible manager of the 2025 tour."

In her lawsuit, she claims one error involving a hotel booking cost her nearly $70,000.

In a statement, Urinov's attorney Mark Lewis counters that his client "totally rejects any allegation of blackmail" and that she wants to "have her name cleared" instead of "being paid off."

"Ms. Urinov has no issue with the trial judge determining the truth," he added.

This isn't the first time Grammy winner Morissette has been targeted by an employee who scammed her.

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Ex-Manager Stole Millions From Morissette

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Jonathan Schwartz stole $4.8 million from Alanis Morissette and was eventually sentenced to six years in prison.
Source: Holly Jee/imageSPACE / MEGA

Jonathan Schwartz stole $4.8 million from Alanis Morissette and was eventually sentenced to six years in prison.

Her former business manager, Jonathan Schwartz, who was addicted to cocaine and gambling, stole $4.8million from Morissette – and $2.4million from other clients over a seven-year period.

He confessed to the crime in April 2017 and was eventually sentenced to six years in prison.

Now sober, Schwartz says he would love the chance to apologize to the mom of three, but she has cut off all contact.

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