EXCLUSIVE: Alanis Morissette Says Ex-Manager Framed Her in Drug Case

When British Border Force officials discovered the drugs, Urinov initially admitted they were hers.

But according to a lawsuit filed by the 52-year-old Ironic hitmaker, Urinov later threatened to pin the rap on her.

Urinov and her attorney sent a series of letters threatening to report the singer to the British authorities for drug trafficking unless she agreed to employ Urinov as her tour director for the next 15 years and pay her a massive salary, according to court documents.

The You Oughta Know singer is now suing her former employee for civil extortion, fraud and negligent misrepresentation. She is seeking a jury trial and unspecified damages in excess of $75,000.

"Morissette will not be coerced into delivering her blackmailer an extraordinary payday," her lawyers assert in court documents. "She sues to expose Urinov's scheme and hold her accountable."