EXCLUSIVE: Elizabeth Montgomery's Struggles Behind Her Magical TV Life Revealed
Sept. 27 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
With a twitch of her nose, Elizabeth Montgomery cast a spell on viewers as the sly sorceress Samantha Stephens on Bewitched. Offscreen, she was equally enchanting, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Elizabeth was the least arrogant star I've ever met," recalled Herbie J. Pilato, author of Twitch Upon a Star and executive producer of the documentary Elizabeth Montgomery: A Bewitched Life.
"She channeled that down-to-earthiness into Samantha, and we all loved her."
Elizabeth Struggled to Win Dad's Approval
Nobody seemed immune to Elizabeth's charms except perhaps the one person whose approval she desperately craved. "Her father, Robert Montgomery, was a movie star, and her mom, Broadway actress Elizabeth Allen, gave up her career to be his wife," explained Pilato. "Robert never wanted his daughter to be an actress."
Undeterred, Elizabeth attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Manhattan and convinced her father to book her on his TV show, Robert Montgomery Presents, in 1951. But that didn't mean he'd come around. While Elizabeth won accolades on Broadway, Robert remained a harsh critic. "He'd send notes like, 'You didn't do this right onstage,'" Pilato revealed.
Efforts to please Papa failed miserably. Her year-long marriage to Frederic Cammann in 1954 was also a disaster. "Fred was young, handsome and rich," said Pilato. "He was of the upper crust of New York, and Robert Montgomery loved that." But the union was doomed from the start. "She wanted to be a star," said Pilato, "and Fred wanted a wife."
Elizabeth's complicated relationship with her father colored her relationships with men most of her life. Within a year of her divorce, she'd marry Gig Young, an actor twice her age and an abusive alcoholic. "She was just sticking it to her father by marrying Gig, until finally she wised up and just couldn't take the abuse anymore," said Pilato.
A Fresh Start
Despite a troubled personal life, Elizabeth continued to thrive professionally. She appeared on a variety of TV series and earned her first of nine Emmy nominations for an episode of The Untouchables in 1961. While filming the 1963 crime drama Johnny Cool, she fell in love with its director, William Asher, who would become her third husband and the father of her three kids.
At last, Elizabeth found happiness at home and at work. The couple teamed up on Bewitched, which became a surprise hit and a labor of love. "I was never bored on set, not one minute for eight years," she said.
As her popularity skyrocketed, Elizabeth used her powers for good. "She was one of the first actresses to advocate for those suffering from AIDS," Pilato said. "That tied in with the anti-prejudice message of Bewitched – Samantha and Darrin loved each other despite their differences."
Elizabeth Finally Found Lasting Love
Behind the scenes, however, trouble was brewing. "William had an affair that broke Elizabeth's heart," Pilato said.
It wasn't long before the show ended, as well as their marriage.
By the time she met her fourth husband, actor Robert Foxworth, her heart had healed. The couple enjoyed a happy union until Elizabeth's untimely death from colon cancer at age 62 in 1995.
"Robert's children adored her. Elizabeth's children adored her," said Pilato.
Even her difficult father "finally came around toward the end," Pilato added. "There was no hate, just love."