EXCLUSIVE: Rob Lowe Says Tom Cruise Cost Him Major Movie Roles
Sept. 27 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Rob Lowe has revealed he felt like a real outsider after losing tons of promising roles in his youth to his Outsiders costar Tom Cruise, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actor, 62, laments that Cruise kept crushing his career dreams, making him miss out on at least two blockbusters that went on to Oscars glory – with Cruise in the leads.
Lowe Recalls Cruise Rivalry
"That dastardly Tom Cruise was always a nemesis," said Lowe. "I remember reading Jerry Maguire... and they were like, 'Tom Cruise.' I also remember reading Top Gun and going, 'Oh, this movie is going to be f--king massive.' They were like, 'Tom Cruise.'"
Lowe continued spilling the tea on his tormentor after saying on his Literally! podcast last year that he and Cruise were "super super super good homies" – until they weren't, after Cruise acted cagey about an upcoming project, which turned out to be The Color of Money.
"We're six hours into hanging out on a Saturday, we're getting a slice of pizza in Westwood... I'm like, 'Hey man, what's gonna go on for Thanksgiving? You gonna be in town?'
"He's like, 'Aw, yeah, no I'm, yeah no I got a thing I'm, I got a thing I'm going to do,' " Lowe said.
"I'm like, 'Well, what is it?' He's like, 'Uhh, you know, it's a thing, it's a thing with Marty,' and I'm like, 'Mar- Mar- Martin, Martin Scorsese?' 'Yeah.'"
Lowe Found His Own Success
Cruise, 64, became one of the biggest action stars on the planet through the Mission: Impossible and Top Gun movies.
But Lowe's career didn't turn out too shabby, either. In addition to The West Wing, he's had plenty of TV success in shows such as Parks and Recreation.
His latest venture is The Musical, a new comedy film in which he plays a middle school principal whose budding romance with a teacher causes another instructor to seek revenge through his drama students.