EXCLUSIVE: Rob Lowe Says Tom Cruise Cost Him Major Movie Roles

"That dastardly Tom Cruise was always a nemesis," said Lowe. "I remember reading Jerry Maguire... and they were like, 'Tom Cruise.' I also remember reading Top Gun and going, 'Oh, this movie is going to be f--king massive.' They were like, 'Tom Cruise.'"

Lowe continued spilling the tea on his tormentor after saying on his Literally! podcast last year that he and Cruise were "super super super good homies" – until they weren't, after Cruise acted cagey about an upcoming project, which turned out to be The Color of Money.

"We're six hours into hanging out on a Saturday, we're getting a slice of pizza in Westwood... I'm like, 'Hey man, what's gonna go on for Thanksgiving? You gonna be in town?'

"He's like, 'Aw, yeah, no I'm, yeah no I got a thing I'm, I got a thing I'm going to do,' " Lowe said.

"I'm like, 'Well, what is it?' He's like, 'Uhh, you know, it's a thing, it's a thing with Marty,' and I'm like, 'Mar- Mar- Martin, Martin Scorsese?' 'Yeah.'"