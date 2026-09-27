Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Rob Lowe
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Rob Lowe Says Tom Cruise Cost Him Major Movie Roles

Rob Lowe says Tom Cruise cost him major film roles, including 'Top Gun' and 'Jerry Maguire.'
Source: MEGA

Rob Lowe says Tom Cruise cost him major film roles, including 'Top Gun' and 'Jerry Maguire.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 27 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Rob Lowe has revealed he felt like a real outsider after losing tons of promising roles in his youth to his Outsiders costar Tom Cruise, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The actor, 62, laments that Cruise kept crushing his career dreams, making him miss out on at least two blockbusters that went on to Oscars glory – with Cruise in the leads.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Lowe Recalls Cruise Rivalry

Article continues below advertisement
Tom Cruise landed roles in 'Jerry Maguire' and 'Top Gun' that Rob Lowe said he had also read for.
Source: Fred Duval/MEGA

Tom Cruise landed roles in 'Jerry Maguire' and 'Top Gun' that Rob Lowe said he had also read for.

Article continues below advertisement

"That dastardly Tom Cruise was always a nemesis," said Lowe. "I remember reading Jerry Maguire... and they were like, 'Tom Cruise.' I also remember reading Top Gun and going, 'Oh, this movie is going to be f--king massive.' They were like, 'Tom Cruise.'"

Lowe continued spilling the tea on his tormentor after saying on his Literally! podcast last year that he and Cruise were "super super super good homies" – until they weren't, after Cruise acted cagey about an upcoming project, which turned out to be The Color of Money.

"We're six hours into hanging out on a Saturday, we're getting a slice of pizza in Westwood... I'm like, 'Hey man, what's gonna go on for Thanksgiving? You gonna be in town?'

"He's like, 'Aw, yeah, no I'm, yeah no I got a thing I'm, I got a thing I'm going to do,' " Lowe said.

"I'm like, 'Well, what is it?' He's like, 'Uhh, you know, it's a thing, it's a thing with Marty,' and I'm like, 'Mar- Mar- Martin, Martin Scorsese?' 'Yeah.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Lowe Found His Own Success

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Split photos of King Charles and Princess Diana

EXCLUSIVE: King Charles' 'Words of Fear' After Diana's Death Revealed

Photo of Beyonce and Tina Knowles

EXCLUSIVE: Beyoncé Sparks Fears She Could Suffer Tragic Accident in Stage Stunt After Her Mom Raises Alarm

Article continues below advertisement
Martin Scorsese directed Cruise in 'The Color of Money,' a project Cruise had kept under wraps from Lowe.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Martin Scorsese directed Cruise in 'The Color of Money,' a project Cruise had kept under wraps from Lowe.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Cruise, 64, became one of the biggest action stars on the planet through the Mission: Impossible and Top Gun movies.

But Lowe's career didn't turn out too shabby, either. In addition to The West Wing, he's had plenty of TV success in shows such as Parks and Recreation.

His latest venture is The Musical, a new comedy film in which he plays a middle school principal whose budding romance with a teacher causes another instructor to seek revenge through his drama students.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.