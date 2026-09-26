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Home > News > court

Carrot Top Accuser Brian Evans Scores Court Win as Judge Keeps CAA Lawsuit Alive and Declines Vexatious Litigant Declaration

image of Carrot Top
Source: MEGA

Brian Evans scored a major court win as his lawsuit against Creative Artists Agency remains alive.

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Sept. 26 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

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Carrot Top accuser Brian Evans scored a court win in his ongoing legal battle with Creative Artists Agency as a Florida judge declined to dismiss his lawsuit or declare him a vexatious litigant.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that the ruling also leaves several restrictions sought against the singer on hold while the court considers the underlying dispute

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Brian Evans' Lawsuit Stays 'Alive'

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image of Judge Shari Africk Olefson declined to dismiss Brian Evans' case during the latest court proceedings.
Source: MEGA

Judge Shari Africk Olefson declined to dismiss Brian Evans' case during the latest court proceedings.

During a September 22 hearing, Circuit Judge Shari Africk Olefson declined to dismiss Evans' case, calling dismissal "the most significant consequence" and stating she was "not going to" impose it at that time.

The written order, obtained by Radar, grants part of an emergency motion filed by Carrot Top, whose real name is Scott Thompson, while denying another part.

The judge did not rule on whether the arbitration clause at the center of the dispute is enforceable.

Evans said he was "pleased" with the outcome.

"I'm pleased that my case remains alive and that the court did not impose the extraordinary restrictions sought against me. I intend to address the question the judge identified: whether the arbitration clause is enforceable in light of my capacity claim," he told Radar exclusively.

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Judge Declines Vexatious Litigant Finding

image of The Florida judge declined to declare Brian Evans a vexatious litigant.
Source: MEGA

The Florida judge declined to declare Brian Evans a vexatious litigant.

In a separate order, Olefson specifically stated that she had not determined Evans was a vexatious litigant.

The judge took notice of an August 3 federal order only regarding its existence and contents.

Requests from the defendant for a vexatious-litigant designation, security, and a prefiling order remain under consideration.

The court also declined to deactivate Evans' electronic filing privileges, force him to obtain an attorney, or require him to receive advance approval before submitting documents.

A request for bodily attachment or another custodial sanction was denied without prejudice.

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No Extortion Finding Against Brian Evans

image of Judge Shari Africk Olefson made no finding that Brian Evans committed extortion or caused Scott Thompson's medical crisis.
Source: MEGA

Judge Shari Africk Olefson made no finding that Brian Evans committed extortion or caused Scott Thompson's medical crisis.

The judge also declined to make a finding that Evans committed extortion or litigation misconduct related to settlement negotiations.

Olefson wrote that she had "made no findings" and said the allegations were not "substantiated with sufficient admissible record evidence" for the emergency hearing.

The court further noted that no counterclaim had been filed.

The judge likewise made no finding that Evans caused Thompson's medical crisis and did not hold Evans in contempt.

Evans said, "I will retain a very long memory on those who called me an extortionist."

"I also want to thank those I've opened for in the past whom have reached out to me to show their support," he added.

Evans declined to identify those individuals, saying he did not want them to face consequences.

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image of The dispute stems from a 2024 settlement involving Scott Thompson and a separate addendum.
Source: MEGA

The dispute stems from a 2024 settlement involving Scott Thompson and a separate addendum.

The dispute stems from a June 2024 settlement involving Thompson and a July 2024 addendum.

Evans has argued that CAA and agent Steve Levine were listed as "Related Parties" but never signed the agreements.

He has accused them of attempting to use the settlement's arbitration provision to derail a separate lawsuit involving alleged retaliation and blacklisting after he reported an explicit video he claims was sent to him by one of the agency's clients.

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