Carrot Top Accuser Brian Evans Scores Court Win as Judge Keeps CAA Lawsuit Alive and Declines Vexatious Litigant Declaration

During a September 22 hearing, Circuit Judge Shari Africk Olefson declined to dismiss Evans' case, calling dismissal "the most significant consequence" and stating she was "not going to" impose it at that time.

The written order, obtained by Radar, grants part of an emergency motion filed by Carrot Top, whose real name is Scott Thompson, while denying another part.

The judge did not rule on whether the arbitration clause at the center of the dispute is enforceable.

Evans said he was "pleased" with the outcome.

"I'm pleased that my case remains alive and that the court did not impose the extraordinary restrictions sought against me. I intend to address the question the judge identified: whether the arbitration clause is enforceable in light of my capacity claim," he told Radar exclusively.