EXCLUSIVE: Beyoncé Sparks Fears She Could Suffer Tragic Accident in Stage Stunt After Her Mom Raises Alarm

A source close to the singer claimed: "There is obviously an enormous amount of planning and expertise behind a Beyoncé show, but seeing something go that badly – and potentially fatally – wrong when she is suspended high above the ground is terrifying. Nobody wants to imagine what could happen if one of these stunts seriously fails.

"Tina's reaction was that of a mom watching her daughter in danger. Beyoncé wants to give audiences something spectacular, but there are people around her who would happily see some of the more extreme elements scaled back, as there is now a genuine fear she is risking death if she carries on with these kinds of stage stunts."

Tina has now revealed her panic as she watched the incident unfold from the audience. "It was terrible. I had to fight my way through the crowd," she told The Sun. "I knew what was going on, but she's such a professional; she was singing through it. She is flying, and I am like, 'Oh my God.'

"She was holding herself in to stop herself from falling out. It was so dangerous. I said, 'Can you stop flying and flipping and doing all this business?'"

Tina added, "I am holding on to her so relieved, and she is like, 'Mom, let go of me. I have a show to do.'"