EXCLUSIVE: Beyoncé Sparks Fears She Could Suffer Tragic Accident in Stage Stunt After Her Mom Raises Alarm
Sept. 26 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Beyoncé has sparked fears among those close to her that her increasingly elaborate stage stunts could end in tragedy after her mom revealed she begged the superstar to stop taking such risks, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 45-year-old singer suffered a malfunction during her Cowboy Carter tour at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, in June 2025, when a red convertible carrying her above the crowd suddenly tilted at a sharp angle – leaving her mom, Tina Knowles, 72, fearing she could fall.
High-Stakes Stage Stunt Sparks Concern
A source close to the singer claimed: "There is obviously an enormous amount of planning and expertise behind a Beyoncé show, but seeing something go that badly – and potentially fatally – wrong when she is suspended high above the ground is terrifying. Nobody wants to imagine what could happen if one of these stunts seriously fails.
"Tina's reaction was that of a mom watching her daughter in danger. Beyoncé wants to give audiences something spectacular, but there are people around her who would happily see some of the more extreme elements scaled back, as there is now a genuine fear she is risking death if she carries on with these kinds of stage stunts."
Tina has now revealed her panic as she watched the incident unfold from the audience. "It was terrible. I had to fight my way through the crowd," she told The Sun. "I knew what was going on, but she's such a professional; she was singing through it. She is flying, and I am like, 'Oh my God.'
"She was holding herself in to stop herself from falling out. It was so dangerous. I said, 'Can you stop flying and flipping and doing all this business?'"
Tina added, "I am holding on to her so relieved, and she is like, 'Mom, let go of me. I have a show to do.'"
'If Ever I fall, I know Y'all Would Catch Me'
Footage of the malfunction quickly went viral on TikTok.
Beyoncé, who appeared to be secured by a harness, was performing 16 Carriages while sitting on the flying convertible when it began tilting dramatically.
Holding one of the cables attached to the vehicle, she repeatedly told crew members: "Stop, stop, stop, stop, stop." The music stopped before the car was gradually lowered toward the stage.
Beyoncé smiled at the crowd and said: "Thank y'all for your patience." She briefly left the stage before returning to complete her performance.
Addressing fans afterward, she said: "If ever I fall, I know y'all would catch me."
Tour Faces Another Technical Challenge
The Houston incident was not the only technical problem during the Cowboy Carter tour.
Weeks earlier at SoFi Stadium in California, Beyoncé appeared unable to locate her stage mark ahead of the Cozy segment, during which robotic arms maneuvered gold frames around her body.
Video showed the performer continuing the performance while appearing to avoid the moving props.
Another source said the incidents illustrated the complexity involved in mounting such a technically ambitious production.
The insider added: "These shows combine choreography, machinery, moving platforms and performers working within incredibly precise timings. Beyoncé's professionalism means she carries on when something unexpected happens, but that's also exactly why her family worries."
Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 14, also intervened during another performance when her famous mother's earring became caught in her hair.
Blue Ivy, who danced alongside her mom throughout the tour, quickly stepped forward and freed it while Beyoncé continued performing.