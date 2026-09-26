Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > True Crime > crime

Texas Man Sentenced to Life Behind Bars After Killing Woman Who Offered Him Place to Live: 'The Jurors Gave It Right to Him'

Echevarria was swiftly given a life sentence.
Source: ORANGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE/UNSPLASH

Adrian Echevarria was swiftly given a life sentence.

Contact us by Email

Sept. 26 2026, Published 4:57 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Adrian Echevarria, the man accused of murdering Bami Carmane last summer, has been sentenced to life in prison, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On September 24, the jury sentenced the 49-year-old after deliberating for just 15 minutes.

Article continues below advertisement

Jurors Stand Together for Guilty Verdict

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
The jury at Echevarria's trial decided his fate in fifteen minutes.
Source: ORANGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The jury at Echevarria's trial decided his fate in fifteen minutes.

The jury told the judge that they wanted to stand together when they delivered their guilty verdict and sentence.

The judge allowed them to do so.

"He had every bit of it coming to him," Orange County prosecutor Krispen Walker Winfree, who tried the case, shared with KFDM.

"The jurors gave it right to him."

Article continues below advertisement

Detectives Quickly Zeroed In on Echevarria

Echevarria had just been released from prison.
Source: UNSPLASH

Echevarria had just been released from prison.

On August 21, 2025, officers responded to Carmane's home after a caller reported that a woman was unconscious.

After cops determined the 61-year-old was dead and detectives arrived, they realized she didn't die from natural causes. An investigation was launched quickly after.

Investigators quickly turned their attention to Echevarria, who had only recently been released from prison.

Just one day before Carmane's death, she had allowed the 49-year-old to move onto her property and stay there following his release. The pair had initially connected through a dating app while Echevarria was still behind bars.

Authorities questioned Echevarria during the investigation before taking him into custody on an unrelated parole violation.

Months later, in November 2025, prosecutors indicted him on charges of murdering and sexually assaulting Carmane.

Article continues below advertisement

Echevarria Had Violent Criminal History

The convicted murderer was no stranger to the law.
Source: UNSPLASH

The convicted murderer was no stranger to the law.

According to reports, Echevarria had a violent criminal history before the murder.

He had previously served time for strangulation and impeding breath, as well as spent time in both state and federal prison.

Two of the 49-year-old's ex-wives came from far distances to testify against him.

Due to his lengthy criminal history, and thus his being used to being behind bars, Carmane's son told the outlet he wanted his mom's murderer to get the death penalty.

He said that if he were sent to prison, it would basically be him going "home" without consequence.

READ MORE ON TRUE CRIME NEWS
Flynn's mistress testified in court against him

'American Idol' Singer's Cringeworthy Love Songs to Mistress Played at Wife's Murder Trial — as Courtroom Struggles to Hold Back Laughter

Prosecutors are investigation claims Alex Murdaugh may have had help covering up a crime scene.

Murdaugh Murders Coverup: Bombshell Claims Ramp Up After Police Chief Denied Tampering With Crime Scene — as Retrial Draws Near

Carmane Remembered as 'Fearless Spirit'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Carmane lived a full life.
Source: UNSPLASH

The 61-year-old enjoyed traveling, photography, music and spending time in nature.

While Carmane's life was cut tragically short, her family remembered her for a lifetime of service, adventure, and resilience.

According to her obituary, Carmane enlisted in the Army at just 17 years old. After completing her military service, she pursued a career in nursing and spent 34 years caring for others.

Outside of work, the 61-year-old enjoyed traveling, photography, music and spending time in nature.

"Bami was a fearless spirit who always rose above adversity and uplifted all those around her," her obituary read.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.