Texas Man Sentenced to Life Behind Bars After Killing Woman Who Offered Him Place to Live: 'The Jurors Gave It Right to Him'

Adrian Echevarria, the man accused of murdering Bami Carmane last summer, has been sentenced to life in prison, RadarOnline.com can reveal. On September 24, the jury sentenced the 49-year-old after deliberating for just 15 minutes.

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Jurors Stand Together for Guilty Verdict

Source: ORANGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE The jury at Echevarria's trial decided his fate in fifteen minutes.

The jury told the judge that they wanted to stand together when they delivered their guilty verdict and sentence. The judge allowed them to do so. "He had every bit of it coming to him," Orange County prosecutor Krispen Walker Winfree, who tried the case, shared with KFDM. "The jurors gave it right to him."

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Detectives Quickly Zeroed In on Echevarria

Source: UNSPLASH Echevarria had just been released from prison.

On August 21, 2025, officers responded to Carmane's home after a caller reported that a woman was unconscious. After cops determined the 61-year-old was dead and detectives arrived, they realized she didn't die from natural causes. An investigation was launched quickly after. Investigators quickly turned their attention to Echevarria, who had only recently been released from prison. Just one day before Carmane's death, she had allowed the 49-year-old to move onto her property and stay there following his release. The pair had initially connected through a dating app while Echevarria was still behind bars. Authorities questioned Echevarria during the investigation before taking him into custody on an unrelated parole violation. Months later, in November 2025, prosecutors indicted him on charges of murdering and sexually assaulting Carmane.

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Echevarria Had Violent Criminal History

Source: UNSPLASH The convicted murderer was no stranger to the law.

According to reports, Echevarria had a violent criminal history before the murder. He had previously served time for strangulation and impeding breath, as well as spent time in both state and federal prison. Two of the 49-year-old's ex-wives came from far distances to testify against him. Due to his lengthy criminal history, and thus his being used to being behind bars, Carmane's son told the outlet he wanted his mom's murderer to get the death penalty. He said that if he were sent to prison, it would basically be him going "home" without consequence.

Carmane Remembered as 'Fearless Spirit'

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Source: UNSPLASH The 61-year-old enjoyed traveling, photography, music and spending time in nature.