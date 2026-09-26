Jay-Z R--- Accuser Fully Recants Allegations, Admits 'There Is No Truth' to Claims and Apologizes to Rapper

Doe directly denied ever having any interaction with Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter.

"Shawn 'Jay-Z' Carter never r---- me. I have never met or spoken to Mr. Carter," she stated, per Page Six. "Mr. Carter never engaged in any inappropriate conduct toward me whatsoever."

"There is no truth to any of my claims against Mr. Carter," Doe continued. "I understand my false accusations have caused Mr. Carter immense pain, suffering, and damage that can never be fully undone."

She added that she "sincerely and unconditionally" apologized to the rapper for the "devastating harm" caused to him, his family, and his reputation.