Jay-Z R--- Accuser Fully Recants Allegations, Admits 'There Is No Truth' to Claims and Apologizes to Rapper
Sept. 26 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET
Jay-Z's accuser has completely walked back her r---- allegations against the rapper, claiming she never met him and apologizing for the "devastating harm" the claims caused him and his family.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that the woman, identified only as Jane Doe, made the stunning admission in a new declaration filed in Manhattan federal court.
'There Is No Truth'
Doe directly denied ever having any interaction with Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter.
"Shawn 'Jay-Z' Carter never r---- me. I have never met or spoken to Mr. Carter," she stated, per Page Six. "Mr. Carter never engaged in any inappropriate conduct toward me whatsoever."
"There is no truth to any of my claims against Mr. Carter," Doe continued. "I understand my false accusations have caused Mr. Carter immense pain, suffering, and damage that can never be fully undone."
She added that she "sincerely and unconditionally" apologized to the rapper for the "devastating harm" caused to him, his family, and his reputation.
'Entirely Mistaken'
Her attorney, J. Blair Newman, echoed the admission to the outlet.
His "client maintains that she was a victim of sexual assault," but she was "entirely mistaken" when she claimed it was Jay-Z.
"Mr. Carter did not r--- her, sexually assault her, engage in any inappropriate conduct toward her, and she has never met him. She sincerely and unconditionally apologizes to Mr. Carter and his family," Newman added.
The Original Allegations Against Jay-Z
Doe originally accused Jay-Z and Sean "Diddy" Combs of r----- her at a 2000 MTV Video Music Awards after-party when she was 13.
She first sued Combs in 2024 before amending the complaint to name Jay-Z as the second alleged attacker.
Jay-Z denied the allegations from the beginning.
"My only heartbreak is for my family," Jay-Z said after the accusations surfaced.
"My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims," the rapper added.
Doe voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice in February 2025.
Questions About Jane Doe's Story
The allegations faced scrutiny after Doe acknowledged "inconsistencies" in her account.
She had claimed musician Benji Madden was at the party, though his representative said he and his brother Joel were touring in the Midwest.
Doe also said her father picked her up afterward and drove her home, but he told NBC News he did not remember doing so.
In March 2025, a recording surfaced in which Doe was reportedly heard saying Jay-Z did not r--- her and alleging attorney Tony Buzbee had "pushed" her toward pursuing claims against him.