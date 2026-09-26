EXCLUSIVE: How Princess Diana's Mother 'Turned Against Royals After Daughter's Death'

Seward now reveals in her new book Catherine & Diana – due for release on September 24 and adapted by the Daily Mail ahead of it hitting shelves – how Shand Kydd's resentment toward the Windsors deepened amid disputes over Diana's funeral and her subsequent contact with grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry.

Seward writes Shand Kydd told a friend: "The Royal Family are a disgrace. All duty, tantrums, coldness and selfish callousness. When I got away from that lot, it was wonderful – I felt free."

Her anger represented a remarkable reversal for someone once closely connected to royal life.

Shand Kydd's first husband, John Spencer, later Earl Spencer, had been an equerry to Queen Elizabeth II, while her mother, Ruth Roche, Lady Fermoy, served the Queen Mother as Woman of the Bedchamber for 33 years.