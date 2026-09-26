EXCLUSIVE: Why Charles Spencer's Princess Diana Memoir 'Won't Shake the Monarchy'

The book has already triggered an extraordinary dispute with Charles, 77, after Spencer alleged the then-Prince of Wales made a dismissive remark about Diana while they argued over her funeral arrangements.

A royal source claimed: "These allegations are deeply personal and inevitably painful, but there is a distinction between causing a major controversy for individuals within the Royal Family and threatening the monarchy itself.

"The institution has endured family disputes, abdication, scandal and enormous social change, and it will weather this storm. The monarchy is not going to be shaken by one book."

Spencer alleges Charles told him in the wake of Diana's death: "Rest assured, we'll forget her soon enough."

Buckingham Palace responded unusually forcefully to the accusation, saying: "While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and colour memory in ways others do not recognize, even many years after such a loss."