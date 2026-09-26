Donald Trump Claims He 'Loves an Open, Free Press' Amid Media Ban As He Tells MS NOW Reporter to Be 'Quiet'

Gardner questioned Trump about his decision to keep CNN from covering his travel after the network was excluded from the presidential press pool, per Mediaite.

"Do you only want outlets that support you to be a part of the press pool?" Gardner asked.

"No, no, no. I want real news, not fake news — like you. I want-," Trump explained.

"Listen. I want real news. I love an open, free press. What I don't like is the fake press where a group like CNN, few people watch it, or MSDNC, which they changed I guess to NOW. But, you know why they changed it? Because their ratings are so bad. What I don't like-" he went on.

Gardner then pressed him, asking, "Do you not want tough questions, sir?"