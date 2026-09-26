Donald Trump Doubles Down on Media Ban After Judge Orders White House to Restore Press Access

Trump took aim at the press in an early-morning Truth Social post after CNN was removed from its scheduled television pool duties for his trip to Tennessee.

Judge Timothy Kelly ruled a temporary restraining order that requires the administration to restore access to the outlets for at least 14 days.

"Why should perpetrators of FAKE NEWS, like CNN and MSDNC, be allowed access to a very sacred place, the White House? Despite my big Election Win, almost 100% of "TRUMP" coverage is negative, and has been for years!" the president fumed.

Trump linked to a report from conservative outlet Just The News about the legal battle.

In a second post, he wrote, "FAKE NEWS SHOULD NOT BE ALLOWED IN THE WHITE HOUSE!!! IT HAS GONE ON FAR TOO LONG, AT A TREMENDOUS COST TO OUR COUNTRY. President DJT."