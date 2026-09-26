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Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Doubles Down on Media Ban After Judge Orders White House to Restore Press Access

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has not given up his fight with CNN and other news outlets.

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Sept. 26 2026, Updated 12:30 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump is refusing to back down from his fight with the media, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The president, 80, lashed out at CNN and other news outlets after a federal judge ordered his administration to restore their access to the White House.

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Donald Trump Questions Media Access

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image of Donald Trump questioned why CNN and MS NOW should be allowed inside the White House after a judge ordered press access to be restored.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump questioned why CNN and MS NOW should be allowed inside the White House after a judge ordered press access to be restored.

Trump took aim at the press in an early-morning Truth Social post after CNN was removed from its scheduled television pool duties for his trip to Tennessee.

Judge Timothy Kelly ruled a temporary restraining order that requires the administration to restore access to the outlets for at least 14 days.

"Why should perpetrators of FAKE NEWS, like CNN and MSDNC, be allowed access to a very sacred place, the White House? Despite my big Election Win, almost 100% of "TRUMP" coverage is negative, and has been for years!" the president fumed.

Trump linked to a report from conservative outlet Just The News about the legal battle.

In a second post, he wrote, "FAKE NEWS SHOULD NOT BE ALLOWED IN THE WHITE HOUSE!!! IT HAS GONE ON FAR TOO LONG, AT A TREMENDOUS COST TO OUR COUNTRY. President DJT."

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CNN Removed From Air Force One

image of Donald Trump replaced CNN on Air Force One with LindellTV.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump replaced CNN on Air Force One with LindellTV.

On September 26, Trump was expected to travel to Tennessee to attend the college football game between Texas and Tennessee.

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell's LindellTV was installed on Air Force One in CNN's place.

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Donald Trump's Tense Exchange With Kaitlan Collins

image of Donald Trump and Kaitlan Collins had a tense exchange outside the United Nations General Assembly.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and Kaitlan Collins had a tense exchange outside the United Nations General Assembly.

Trump's latest comments also followed a tense exchange with CNN's Kaitlan Collins outside the United Nations General Assembly earlier this week.

"I'm surprised that CNN is here covering me. You shouldn't be here!" Trump told Collins.

"The United Nations allowed us in, sir," Collins replied.

"You should not be here covering me," Trump continued. "You said you weren't going to cover me, you shouldn't be covering me."

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Donald Trump Banned Three Outlets

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image of Donald Trump banned CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House on September 18.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump banned CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House on September 18.

Trump's battle with the outlets began on September 18.

"I am proud to announce that, effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW (who recently changed their name from MSNBC due to lack of viewership and credibility!), and Politico," Trump posted on Truth Social.

"Media Outlets shouldn't be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they're covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow," he added.

The president did not give a reason or specific story that inspired the ban.

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