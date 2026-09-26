EXCLUSIVE: Palace Staff 'Split' Over Charles Spencer's Astonishing Claims About King Charles
Sept. 26 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
King Charles has become embroiled in an extraordinary public dispute with Charles Spencer over claims about his reaction to Princess Diana's death – with the row now creating a rift behind palace walls, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Charles, 77, has faced allegations in Spencer's memoir, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, about conversations following Diana's death at age 36 in Paris in August 1997.
King Charles Has Happy as a 'Lottery Winner' After Princess Diana's Death?
Spencer, 62, claims the then-Prince of Wales sounded "giddily elated – like a lottery winner" during one call and later told him: "Rest assured, we'll forget her soon enough."
Buckingham Palace has challenged his recollection.
Spencer writes of Charles's initial reaction: "I suspect the prince's first reaction must have been to think more of how this event might free him to marry the woman he loved, rather than appreciating the loss of one he did not."
The allegation prompted an unusually personal response from Buckingham Palace.
Charles Spencer Defends His Claims
The Palace said: "While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and colour memory in ways others do not recognise, even many years after such a loss."
Spencer has publicly stood by his version, insisting during a BBC interview that the words were spoken.
He declared: "Those are exactly the words he said."
The disagreement centers partly on arrangements for Diana's funeral and whether her sons, Prince William, then 15, and Prince Harry, then 12, should walk behind their mother's coffin.
Spencer opposed the plan but says Charles insisted the princes should participate. William, Harry, Spencer, Charles, and Prince Philip ultimately walked behind Diana's coffin during the September 1997 procession.
Is Charles Spencer On His Nephews' Side?
Spencer has maintained his memoir reflects his genuine recollections rather than an attempt to attack the monarchy.
Speaking about Diana, he said: "My memories of Diana tend to be from our happy childhood days."
The controversy comes almost 30 years after Diana's death and has reopened debate over the royal family's handling of the extraordinary days between the Paris crash and her funeral.
Spencer has also addressed the fractured relationship between his nephews, William, 44, and Harry, 42, insisting he does not intend to choose between them.
He said: "I'm on my deceased sister's sons' side, both of them. And if either of them wanted anything, then I'd be equally there for them." The memoir is due to be published on September 22, and Spencer has said its purpose is to record his memories of his sister.
Buckingham Palace's intervention, meanwhile, leaves the central allegation disputed – Spencer maintains his recollection is accurate, while the Palace says grief can affect judgment and memory.
A 'Deeply Unfair' Portrayal?
A royal source claimed: "There are people around the Palace who feel Charles Spencer has every right to tell the story as he remembers it, and there is a real split between his advisors behind palace walls. He lost his sister in unimaginably traumatic circumstances, and some believe it would be wrong simply to dismiss his recollections because they are uncomfortable for the King.
"Others feel very strongly that the King's position has to be defended. They believe the picture being painted of Charles in the immediate aftermath of Diana's death is deeply unfair and does not reflect the enormous pressure he was under, particularly as a father trying to support William and Harry."
Another palace insider noted: "There are genuinely different views about how this should have been handled. Some think responding publicly has only given the allegations greater prominence, while others believe the claims were simply too serious for Buckingham Palace to leave completely unanswered.
"The difficulty is that these are recollections of intensely emotional conversations almost 30 years ago. Spencer is adamant about what he remembers, while those defending the King see those events very differently. That disagreement is unlikely to disappear because of one statement."