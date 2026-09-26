Elizabeth Holmes Cryptically Declares 'We Are Winning' After Reposting Donald Trump's Video Amid Prison Sentence Shake-Up
Sept. 26 2026, Updated 11:23 a.m. ET
Elizabeth Holmes appeared to celebrate a victory from behind bars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The disgraced Theranos founder, 42, shared a cryptic post after reposting a video from Donald Trump, just days after reports surfaced about her upcoming move from federal prison to a Texas halfway house.
Elizabeth Holmes Posts Cryptic Message
Holmes took to X on September 25 to share a video of Trump boasting about his administration's accomplishments.
The former Silicon Valley icon added a short caption: "We are winning."
It's not clear what Holmes's message means or who 'we' are.
Theranos Founder Could Leave Prison Early
Holmes is currently serving an 11-year federal sentence for defrauding investors through Theranos, the blood-testing company she founded.
She is being held at the minimum-security Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, where she is incarcerated alongside Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted in connection with Jeffrey Epstein.
Holmes' sentence has already been reduced multiple times. She has also been pushing for an even earlier release.
In December, Holmes formally asked Trump to commute her sentence.
Her request remains listed as "pending" by the Justice Department's Office of the Pardon Attorney, according to The Daily Beast.
New Documentary Revisits Elizabeth Holmes' Story
Holmes is also preparing for a major return to the public eye through You Can See Everything, a nearly three-hour documentary from comedian Nathan Fielder and filmmaker Lance Oppenheim.
The filmmakers spent three years documenting Holmes after she invited them into her home 34 days before she was scheduled to report to prison.
The film gives viewers an intimate look at Holmes and her family, including her continued position that she was misunderstood and did nothing wrong.
In the trailer, Fielder directly asks Holmes whether she really believes she did nothing wrong.
"I did not," she tells him.
The documentary is scheduled to hit theaters October 16.
Body Language Expert Calls Documentary Trailer 'Disturbing'
Behavior analyst Scott Rouse focused on Holmes's unflinching "eye lock" on Fielder during the trailer.
He told NewsNation, "We're dealing with a psychopath."
Body language expert Sean Johns also noted, "I took a look at the video and what I can see is she holds eye contact for longer than usual, which is classic for someone who's heard that liars don't hold contact and is trying to look like they are not lying."
"Overall, her face is showing little emotion, and the little emotion it's showing is small flickers of surprise and elements of deceit; perhaps the surprise is that the male character is falling for a lie," Johns added.