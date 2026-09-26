EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson 'Planning Memoir to Tackle Jeffrey Epstein Scandal'

The potential book comes after renewed scrutiny of Ferguson's association with convicted predator Epstein, and amid financial upheaval following her departure from Royal Lodge with her former husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 66.

A publishing source claimed: "Sarah recognizes that huge unanswered questions are hanging over her public image, particularly surrounding Epstein, and a memoir would allow her to provide her own account rather than continually have other people define that period of her life.

"This wouldn't simply be a nostalgic royal autobiography. Publishers are interested because Sarah has lived through an extraordinary collapse in her circumstances and there is potentially a remarkable story about how somebody once at the heart of the monarchy ended up where she is today."

The insider added, "The Epstein issue is obviously unavoidable. Any credible book would have to address why she remained in contact with him, the financial help she sought, and how she now views those decisions. She knows readers would expect candor rather than an attempt to skate around the difficult material.

"There's also a significant financial incentive. Sarah has experienced well-documented money problems, and the sums being discussed could provide considerable security while allowing her to relaunch herself independently.

"She remains characteristically optimistic. She believes that if she explains herself fully, people may distinguish her mistakes and poor judgment from criminal wrongdoing – of which she has not been accused – and reconsider their view of her."