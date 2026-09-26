EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson 'Planning Memoir to Tackle Jeffrey Epstein Scandal'
Sept. 26 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson is said to be planning a potentially explosive new memoir to confront questions over her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and attempt to rebuild her battered public reputation, sources have told RadarOnline.com.
The former Duchess of York, 66, is understood to be considering seven-figure offers from US publishers for another autobiography, with a detailed chapter-by-chapter proposal said to have already been prepared.
Sarah Ferguson Memoir Could Address Epstein Scrutiny
The potential book comes after renewed scrutiny of Ferguson's association with convicted predator Epstein, and amid financial upheaval following her departure from Royal Lodge with her former husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 66.
A publishing source claimed: "Sarah recognizes that huge unanswered questions are hanging over her public image, particularly surrounding Epstein, and a memoir would allow her to provide her own account rather than continually have other people define that period of her life.
"This wouldn't simply be a nostalgic royal autobiography. Publishers are interested because Sarah has lived through an extraordinary collapse in her circumstances and there is potentially a remarkable story about how somebody once at the heart of the monarchy ended up where she is today."
The insider added, "The Epstein issue is obviously unavoidable. Any credible book would have to address why she remained in contact with him, the financial help she sought, and how she now views those decisions. She knows readers would expect candor rather than an attempt to skate around the difficult material.
"There's also a significant financial incentive. Sarah has experienced well-documented money problems, and the sums being discussed could provide considerable security while allowing her to relaunch herself independently.
"She remains characteristically optimistic. She believes that if she explains herself fully, people may distinguish her mistakes and poor judgment from criminal wrongdoing – of which she has not been accused – and reconsider their view of her."
Epstein Files Renew Focus on Royal Association
US Justice Department documents released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act brought Ferguson's relationship with Epstein back under scrutiny earlier this year – including correspondence appearing to show that she sought his help with financial problems.
Ferguson has previously expressed regret over her association with the predator
Her former husband Andrew is meanwhile still under investigation after being arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He was released under investigation and denies wrongdoing.
Thames Valley Police said in May its inquiry remained active and involved material released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.
Financial Upheaval Adds Pressure to Memoir Plans
Ferguson's proposed memoir could also address her dramatic change in circumstances after she and Andrew left Royal Lodge, Windsor, and several companies associated with her were reported to be winding down.
She spent part of the summer overseas before returning to Britain, where she was reported to have found a new gated home in the Home Counties.
The timing could prove sensitive for the royal family.
Charles Spencer, 62, has just published Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, his memoir about his late sister Diana, Princess of Wales, which has generated headlines over its account of her life and relationship with King Charles III, 77.
Ferguson is already an experienced author.
She published her first autobiography, My Story, in 1996 and another memoir, Finding Sarah, in 2011.
Ferguson also created the Budgie the Little Helicopter children's books, which were adapted into an animated television series.
Sources close to the ex-duchess have acknowledged that publishing approaches have been received but say direct negotiations have not yet taken place.
They have also insisted Ferguson is not seeking to produce a conventional royal "tell-all" attacking members of her family.