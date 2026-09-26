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EXCLUSIVE: Nostradamus Prediction Linked to Devastating Nepal Floods

A Nostradamus prediction is allegedly linked to the devastating Nepal floods after widespread destruction.
Source: MEGA

A Nostradamus prediction is allegedly linked to the devastating Nepal floods after widespread destruction.

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Sept. 26 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

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Apocalyptic warnings from the mysterious 16th-century prophet Nostradamus have foretold the end of the world – and the recent tsunami of destruction in Nepal that's feared to have killed thousands is the latest horrifying prediction to become reality, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Devastating flash floods tore through an area at the Nepal-China border in late August, obliterating towns, roads and bridges, and scientists suspect a collapsed glacier may have been to blame.

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Nostradamus Predicted Deadly Flood Disasters

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Nostradamus wrote about parched earth and great floods in 'Les Prophéties.'
Source: Kutlu / Seskimphoto / http: / www.wenn.com / MEGA

Nostradamus wrote about parched earth and great floods in 'Les Prophéties.'

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There have been hundreds of confirmed fatalities, and nearly 5,000 missing people are feared dead, including more than 900 hydropower workers believed to be trapped underground.

While the modern-day horror seems like it would have no ties to the past, the celebrated seer Nostradamus foretold of such a tragedy in his famed 1555 work Les Prophéties.

The French scientist wrote: "The dry earth will grow more parched. And there will be great floods when it is seen."

Water has also wielded its ferocious power in Arizona as flash floods recently swept through the Grand Canyon, causing evacuations and leading to at least two deaths and 15 missing persons.

Additionally, Nostradamus wrote of a "great war" and "people dead through evil," and cautioned the "Red adversary will become pale with fear/Putting the great Ocean in dread."

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Prophecies Fuel Global Conflict Fears

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Some interpret Nostradamus' writings as warnings that Russia's war with Ukraine could spread across Europe.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Some interpret Nostradamus' writings as warnings that Russia's war with Ukraine could spread across Europe.

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Some have interpreted those writings as a warning that Russia's war with Ukraine will spread throughout Europe and that China and North Korea will take over Taiwan.

Nostradamus also foretold a "very great famine," and now experts fear the worsening conflict in the Middle East will spark a global hunger crisis due to the battle between Iran and the U.S. over the vital Strait of Hormuz.

Another ominous passage reads: "When Mars rules his path among the stars, human blood will sprinkle the sanctuary."

Since Mars was the Roman god of war, some see this as another sign of deepening global conflict.

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Prophecies Point to Economic Upheaval

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Ellinor Bergqvist interprets Nostradamus' writings as warnings of an apocalypse without a clear date.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Ellinor Bergqvist interprets Nostradamus' writings as warnings of an apocalypse without a clear date.

Chillingly, Nostradamus also appeared to warn of economic upheaval, speaking of "great wealth turning to dust" and "gold losing its value."

Some see those ominous words as foretelling the end of capitalism, which could shockingly lead to the United States become a socialist society.

European historian Ellinor Bergqvist – who has long studied Nostradamus' writings – interprets the philosopher's seemingly proven prophecies as evidence that it's the end of the world.

"Nostradamus' vision was expansive – both in time and space," she explained. "There's no telling exactly when the apocalypse will occur. But his words imply the future is in jeopardy."

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