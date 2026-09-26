EXCLUSIVE: Nostradamus Prediction Linked to Devastating Nepal Floods

There have been hundreds of confirmed fatalities, and nearly 5,000 missing people are feared dead, including more than 900 hydropower workers believed to be trapped underground.

While the modern-day horror seems like it would have no ties to the past, the celebrated seer Nostradamus foretold of such a tragedy in his famed 1555 work Les Prophéties.

The French scientist wrote: "The dry earth will grow more parched. And there will be great floods when it is seen."

Water has also wielded its ferocious power in Arizona as flash floods recently swept through the Grand Canyon, causing evacuations and leading to at least two deaths and 15 missing persons.

Additionally, Nostradamus wrote of a "great war" and "people dead through evil," and cautioned the "Red adversary will become pale with fear/Putting the great Ocean in dread."