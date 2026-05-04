EXCLUSIVE: Doomsday Is Here! Radar Reveals How Nostradamus' Prophecies Have Come True – From Famine to Killer Floods and Record Heat

"Incredibly eerie outside, and everything is covered in dust," Shark Bay Caravan Park wrote in a Facebook post that included video of the unnerving scene. "Not a lot of wind yet."

And according to believers in Nostradamus, that may be only the beginning.

In his famed 1555 work Les Propheties, the celebrated seer is said to have foreseen global conflict and catastrophe.

Over the years, some have credited him with predicting events such as the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the COVID-19 pandemic, the September 11 attacks, and even the rise of Adolf Hitler.

In one chilling passage that some interpret as a warning of nuclear devastation, Nostradamus wrote: "Wars so cruel, foes from within and without will arise. A great pestilence from the past returns, no enemy more deadly under the skies."

Some scholars also believe he foresaw modern warfare in the Middle East.

Pointing to the line, "The great swarm of bees will arise by the night ambush," they argued the "bees" could symbolize drones – decades, even centuries, before such weapons existed.

He also wrote of a brutal seven-month war: "Seven months great war, people dead through evil."

To modern readers, that summons images of rescuers in hazmat suits racing to contain damage at oil facilities, chemical plants or even nuclear sites.