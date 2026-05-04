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EXCLUSIVE: Doomsday Is Here! Radar Reveals How Nostradamus' Prophecies Have Come True – From Famine to Killer Floods and Record Heat

Nostradamus prophecies have come true as famine, floods and record heat spark global fears.
Source: MEGA

Nostradamus prophecies have come true as famine, floods and record heat spark global fears.

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May 4 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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Skies on fire. World War III. Floods, famine, disease and destruction. Those are just some of the terrifying predictions for 2026 linked to the mysterious 16th-century prophet Nostradamus – and RadarOnline.com can reveal some say hell on Earth has already begun in Australia.

His apocalyptic warning has taken on eerie new life after the skies over Australia's west coast recently appeared to burn red as Tropical Cyclone Narelle approached, bathing the landscape in a blood-colored glow.

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Nostradamus Predictions Spark Chilling Fears

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Source: EPA / WENN / MEGA

Nostradamus' 1555 book 'Les Propheties' is cited by believers as foreseeing wars, pandemics, and events like the rise of Adolf Hitler.

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"Incredibly eerie outside, and everything is covered in dust," Shark Bay Caravan Park wrote in a Facebook post that included video of the unnerving scene. "Not a lot of wind yet."

And according to believers in Nostradamus, that may be only the beginning.

In his famed 1555 work Les Propheties, the celebrated seer is said to have foreseen global conflict and catastrophe.

Over the years, some have credited him with predicting events such as the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the COVID-19 pandemic, the September 11 attacks, and even the rise of Adolf Hitler.

In one chilling passage that some interpret as a warning of nuclear devastation, Nostradamus wrote: "Wars so cruel, foes from within and without will arise. A great pestilence from the past returns, no enemy more deadly under the skies."

Some scholars also believe he foresaw modern warfare in the Middle East.

Pointing to the line, "The great swarm of bees will arise by the night ambush," they argued the "bees" could symbolize drones – decades, even centuries, before such weapons existed.

He also wrote of a brutal seven-month war: "Seven months great war, people dead through evil."

To modern readers, that summons images of rescuers in hazmat suits racing to contain damage at oil facilities, chemical plants or even nuclear sites.

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Nostradamus Warns Of China Conflict

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Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Interpretations of Nostradamus link his 'red adversary' verse to China and tensions across the Pacific Ocean.

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And the warnings do not stop there.

Some interpreters believe Nostradamus predicted future war with China.

In one verse, he wrote: "Red adversary will become pale with fear / Putting the great Ocean in dread."

To believers, the "great Ocean" points to the Pacific, while the "red adversary" suggested China, with its red flag, massive navy and escalating tensions over Taiwan.

Another ominous passage read: "When Mars rules his path among the stars, human blood will sprinkle the sanctuary.

Three fires rise from the eastern sides, while the West loses its light in silence."

Since Mars was the Roman god of war, some see this as another sign of deepening East-West conflict, fueled by trade disputes, military tensions and the growing threat of modern weapons.

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Seven Ships Hint At Naval War

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Some analysts tied Nostradamus' 'seven ships' line to disputed claims among nations in the South China Sea.
Source: WHAA / ZDS / WENN.com / MEGA

Some analysts tied Nostradamus' 'seven ships' line to disputed claims among nations in the South China Sea.

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And because many of Nostradamus' writings reflect the 16th-century world he lived in, believers said his warning that "Foists and galleys around seven ships, a mortal war will be let loose" could point to a massive naval showdown.

Could the "seven ships" represent the seven nations with overlapping claims in the South China Sea – China, Taiwan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia and the Philippines?

To those who take his prophecies seriously, it all points toward the grim possibility of World War III – and a planet plunged into radioactive ruin, poisoned skies, and the collapse of food and water supplies.

Another of Nostradamus' warnings, "The great man will be struck down in the day by a lightning bolt," has already been interpreted by some as referring to a dramatic daytime missile or bomb attack on a powerful leader.

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Nostradamus Warns Of Global Chaos

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Speculation around Nostradamus' writings has extended to modern figures like King Charles III and Prince William.
Source: James Whatling / MEGA

Speculation around Nostradamus' writings has extended to modern figures like King Charles III and Prince William.

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But others believe it could also hint at turmoil among today's rulers – from presidents and prime ministers to monarchs such as King Charles III, who some speculate could step aside over health concerns and make way for Prince William.

Ordinary people may not be safe either. Nostradamus wrote: "The dry earth will grow more parched. And there will be great floods when it is seen. Very great famine through pestiferous wave."

With the world already battered by floods, drought, wildfires, earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, that warning feels more ominously relevant than ever.

Born Michel de Nostredame in 1503, Nostradamus remains one of history's most famous prophets. Believers said his warnings for 2025 are still echoing into the year ahead: climate disasters, escalating wars and dangerous new technologies, including AI and advanced weapons.

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Chaos Continues But Hope Emerges

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Recent disasters and global tensions have fueled renewed attention on Nostradamus' warnings about conflict and climate crises.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Recent disasters and global tensions have fueled renewed attention on Nostradamus' warnings about conflict and climate crises.

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Last year brought volcanic eruptions, ongoing wars, rising tensions between East and West, earthquakes and a growing fear that realistic fake videos created with AI could trigger scams, chaos, or even international crises.

And this year, little seems to have changed.

Still, Nostradamus may have offered a glimmer of hope. In one passage, he wrote: "Shadows will fall, but the man of light will rise. And the stars will guide those who look within."

Some believe it points to the rise of a new leader who could steer humanity onto a better path.

A doctor and pharmacist by training, Nostradamus is believed to have drawn inspiration from his experiences during plague outbreaks, as well as from biblical texts and classical scholarship.

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Historian Urges Heeding Nostradamus Warnings

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Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Rising global tensions, disasters, and fears over AI-generated fake videos marked a turbulent year last year.

Swedish historian Ellinor Bergqvist, who specializes in 16th-century European literature, has personally examined Nostradamus' works – a collection of 942 poetic quatrains said to predict future events.

Each four-line poem has been linked by interpreters to a different moment in history, with consequences felt across the world.

Bergqvist urged people not to dismiss the warnings, saying: "It's incredibly important that as many people as possible hear this message to prepare for what's about to happen."

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