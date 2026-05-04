EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the A-Listers Who Lost a Bet… And Ended Up With a Tattoo!
May 4 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
RadarOnline.com reveals these stars who gambled away spots on their skin.
Tom Hardy
Leonardo DiCaprio was so sure his costar from The Revenant would get an Oscar nod, he made a bet and won, forcing Tom Hardy to ink "Leo Knows All" on his bicep. But according to Hardy, it was a one-way wager anyway: "He would never [have gotten] a tattoo if he lost.
Craig Melvin
Craig Melvin was rooting for the Washington Commanders, while his Today cohost Savannah Guthrie backed the Philadelphia Eagles. When her team came out on top of the NFC championship, Melvin got Guthrie's face (temporarily) tatted on his neck in January 2025. "This is why we don't gamble, kids," he warned.
Post Malone
"We beat him, put our signatures on a piece of paper and... he went straight over to that tattoo artist and got it tattooed," Travis Kelce said of Post Malone, who had lost a game of beer pong to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, after the 2020 Super Bowl. "Man of his word, which I f--king respect!"
Jai Courtney
"I foolishly suggested that whoever came out on top of the [rugby] series was able to tattoo the other," Jai Courtney said of why he now has the letters QLD – representing his Suicide Squad costar Margot Robbie's home state of Queensland, Australia – on his wrist. "I neglected to remember that my team was at the end of a seven-year losing streak."
Harry Styles
After becoming an unexpected fan of the Green Bay Packers, Harry Styles told his friends he'd get inked with their logo if they won the next game. But he had time beforehand, "So I thought, 'Oh, I'll just get it because they're going to win,'" Styles explained. "So I got the tattoo, and then they lost."