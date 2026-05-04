EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the A-Listers Who Lost a Bet… And Ended Up With a Tattoo!

RadarOnline.com reveals these stars who gambled away spots on their skin.

Tom Hardy

Leonardo DiCaprio was so sure his costar from The Revenant would get an Oscar nod, he made a bet and won, forcing Tom Hardy to ink "Leo Knows All" on his bicep. But according to Hardy, it was a one-way wager anyway: "He would never [have gotten] a tattoo if he lost.

Craig Melvin

Craig Melvin was rooting for the Washington Commanders, while his Today cohost Savannah Guthrie backed the Philadelphia Eagles. When her team came out on top of the NFC championship, Melvin got Guthrie's face (temporarily) tatted on his neck in January 2025. "This is why we don't gamble, kids," he warned.