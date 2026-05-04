Cameron Diaz Welcomes Third Child at 53: Star's Husband Benji Madden Reveals Baby News in Shock Announcement
May 4 2026, Published 6:58 a.m. ET
Cameron Diaz has shocked fans by announcing she's become a mom for the third time at the age of 53.
RadarOnline.com can reveal The Mask actress’s husband Benji Madden, 47, confirmed on Monday the couple have welcomed a son called Nautas during a post on Instagram.
Surprise Annoucement
He wrote: "Cameron and I are Happy, Excited, and feeling so BLESSED to announce the birth of our third Child, Nautas Madden. Welcome to the world Son!!
"We love life with our family — our kids are healthy & happy, and we are grateful!!! having a blast. Sending all our best wishes — the Madden Family."
The couple, who married in 2015, are already parents to daughter Raddix, born in December 2019 and son Cardinal, born in March 2024. Both were born via a surrogate.
Madden did not share photos of the newborn, but instead posted a picture of a ship and the names meaning which read: "Sailor, navigator, voyager.
"One who embarks on a journey and fears not the unknown." Diaz commented with a series of stars and love heart emojis.
'I Love Being A Mother'
The couple announced the birth of their second child in 2024 in a similar way, noting that they would not be sharing photos of their children 'for safety and privacy.'
Just last week Diaz reflected on her acting hiatus and having her first child aged 47 as she spoke in a rare interview.
She told OK! Magazine: "I love being a mother. It's the best, best, best part of my life.
"The only pressure for me now is I have to live to be, like, 107, you know?
'"The women who have children my age are literally 20 years younger and that's an interesting place to be because I'm not that age.
"And that's totally OK — but I want to feel vital like that for my child.
"I;m just trying to stay alive just like every other mother."
'The Best Job In The World'
The actress — who returned to acting last year after taking a decade-long hiatus — will next star alongside Keanu Reeves in the new Apple TV film Outcome.
She said: "To be able to still do this at such a high level with people like Keanu Reeves is a thrill for me.
"I'm glad I took a break and I was able to focus on family and a part of my life that means so much to me but I still love doing this. It's the best job in the world."
Diaz took a break from Hollywood in 2014 after the film Annie, but returned just last year to star alongside Jamie Foxx in Back in Action.
Defending the decision to focus on family life, the star shared at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit: "It felt like the right thing for me to reclaim my own life and I just really didn’t care about anything else.
"Nobody’s opinion, nobody’s success, no one’s offer, no one’s anything could change my mind about my decision of taking care of myself and building the life that I really wanted to have.
"I think it really comes to, ‘'What are you passionate about?' For me, it was to build my family."
The actress and Madden have been married since 2015 after meeting through the actress' friend Nicole Richie and Madden's brother Joel.