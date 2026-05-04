Cameron Diaz Welcomes Third Child at 53: Star's Husband Benji Madden Reveals Baby News in Shock Announcement

RadarOnline.com can reveal The Mask actress’s husband Benji Madden , 47, confirmed on Monday the couple have welcomed a son called Nautas during a post on Instagram .

Cameron Diaz has shocked fans by announcing she's become a mom for the third time at the age of 53.

He wrote: "Cameron and I are Happy, Excited, and feeling so BLESSED to announce the birth of our third Child, Nautas Madden. Welcome to the world Son!!

"We love life with our family — our kids are healthy & happy, and we are grateful!!! having a blast. Sending all our best wishes — the Madden Family."

The couple, who married in 2015, are already parents to daughter Raddix, born in December 2019 and son Cardinal, born in March 2024. Both were born via a surrogate.

Madden did not share photos of the newborn, but instead posted a picture of a ship and the names meaning which read: "Sailor, navigator, voyager.

"One who embarks on a journey and fears not the unknown." Diaz commented with a series of stars and love heart emojis.