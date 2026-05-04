EXCLUSIVE: Showtime For Usher… And Diddy! Jailed Rapper 'Cooking Up Comeback With Old Pal From Behind Bars'
May 4 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Imprisoned rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs is cooking up a career comeback for when he's sprung from the slammer – which may result in a tour with R&B buddy Usher, sources told RadarOnline.com.
The fallen music mogul is slated for release in April 2028 after serving his sentence for prostitution-related charges.
Massive Comeback Plans
Now, an insider said: "He wants a massive comeback. Not quiet – global."
A source said: "People are already floating it behind the scenes. A redemption tour, big emotions, big money – the industry loves this kind of drama."
Usher, 47, recently revealed he has "nothing negative to say" about disgraced Combs, 56, and praised his legacy – even calling him a "really hard teacher" who shaped his early career.
But the source said a collab between the artists isn't a sure thing – yet.
Usher Proceeding With Caution
"Usher is cautious," the source added. "He respects what they had, but he's not risking his reputation for anyone."
The concept is still just talk, but industry folks note that talk can turn into tickets – fast. "It would be huge – and hugely divisive," said the insider.
"Redemption to some. Outrage to others."