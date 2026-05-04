EXCLUSIVE: Showtime For Usher… And Diddy! Jailed Rapper 'Cooking Up Comeback With Old Pal From Behind Bars'

Now, an insider said: "He wants a massive comeback. Not quiet – global."

A source said: "People are already floating it behind the scenes. A redemption tour, big emotions, big money – the industry loves this kind of drama."

Usher, 47, recently revealed he has "nothing negative to say" about disgraced Combs, 56, and praised his legacy – even calling him a "really hard teacher" who shaped his early career.

But the source said a collab between the artists isn't a sure thing – yet.