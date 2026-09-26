EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton Family Feud Revealed After Sister's Lawsuit
Sept. 26 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Decisive Dolly Parton got all her ducks in a row before she died, reportedly fearing a war would break out among her massive family over her staggering $650 million fortune – and as it turns out, one family member isn't above suing another, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In 1989, Parton's sister Freida [Parton], who was working as a performer at Dollywood, suffered a back injury that required surgery. The sidelined sis responded by filing a workers' compensation lawsuit against Parton's beloved theme park, claiming she hurt her back while closing a dressing-room door.
The case was eventually settled.
Dolly's Bitter Family Battle Erupted
Freida was a thorn in Dolly's side for years, sources said. In 2000, Dolly and nine of her siblings went to court in Sevier County, Tenn., seeking control of their parents Robert and Avie's financial and personal affairs – but Freida sided against her superstar sister in the bitter family battle.
Dolly's dad had just suffered a stroke and died only days after the lawsuit was filed, leaving the Parton kids battling over their mother.
While Dolly and eight of her siblings claimed Avie – who had amassed a $1million fortune – had dementia and could no longer manage her financial and medical affairs, Freida and her twin, Floyd, hired a lawyer to fight the proposed conservatorship.
Legal War Tore Family Apart
"This is a woman who has been independent all of her life," Freida and Floyd's now-deceased attorney, Dennis Francis, told the Knoxville News Sentinel in 2001. "She has raised 12 children. She has buried a husband and a child. She has taken care of herself all these years.
"They want to take away every right this woman has. I think this is just ridiculous. This woman has a right to live her own life."
The legal war seemed to drive a devastating wedge between Dolly and her mother. At one point, Avie even claimed she didn't even have her superstar daughter's phone number.
But by 2003, the legal nightmare appeared to have been resolved, and that December, Avie died.
Dolly Addressed Bitter Family Feud
When later questioned by CNN's Larry King about the bitter family feud, Dolly insisted the whole mess had been "distorted."
"It's true my father died of a stroke suddenly. He had a stroke and he died two weeks later. My mother had some Alzheimer's," Dolly explained.
She said Avie's doctors had determined "she was not capable of running the estate," so the family had to get involved and work through lawyers and the courthouse.
"They made it sound like he was rolling in money and he was a millionaire," Dolly complained of reports about her father's estate, adding: "It's the same thing with all families. You just get into those messes."
Freida's Prayers Sparked Health Panic
Decades later, Freida caused another stir after Dolly got sick.
When Dolly postponed her December 2025 Las Vegas concert dates because of health issues, Freida took to the internet and confided she had been "up all night praying for my sister."
Her post sparked instant hysteria among Dolly's fans, prompting the country queen to take to social media herself to assure everyone she wasn't dying, cheekily captioning her video: "I ain't dead yet!"