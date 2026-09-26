Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Dolly Parton
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton Family Feud Revealed After Sister's Lawsuit

Dolly Parton's family feud is revealed after her sister's lawsuit exposed tensions within the famous clan.
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton's family feud is revealed after her sister's lawsuit exposed tensions within the famous clan.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 26 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Decisive Dolly Parton got all her ducks in a row before she died, reportedly fearing a war would break out among her massive family over her staggering $650 million fortune – and as it turns out, one family member isn't above suing another, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In 1989, Parton's sister Freida [Parton], who was working as a performer at Dollywood, suffered a back injury that required surgery. The sidelined sis responded by filing a workers' compensation lawsuit against Parton's beloved theme park, claiming she hurt her back while closing a dressing-room door.

The case was eventually settled.

Article continues below advertisement

Dolly's Bitter Family Battle Erupted

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Freida Parton filed a workers' compensation lawsuit against Dolly Parton's Dollywood after suffering a back injury.
Source: @THE_REAL_FREIDA_PARTON/INSTAGRAM

Freida Parton filed a workers' compensation lawsuit against Dolly Parton's Dollywood after suffering a back injury.

Article continues below advertisement

Freida was a thorn in Dolly's side for years, sources said. In 2000, Dolly and nine of her siblings went to court in Sevier County, Tenn., seeking control of their parents Robert and Avie's financial and personal affairs – but Freida sided against her superstar sister in the bitter family battle.

Dolly's dad had just suffered a stroke and died only days after the lawsuit was filed, leaving the Parton kids battling over their mother.

While Dolly and eight of her siblings claimed Avie – who had amassed a $1million fortune – had dementia and could no longer manage her financial and medical affairs, Freida and her twin, Floyd, hired a lawyer to fight the proposed conservatorship.

Article continues below advertisement

Legal War Tore Family Apart

Article continues below advertisement
Dolly and eight siblings sought control of mother Avie's affairs while Freida and Floyd opposed the conservatorship.
Source: MBS/MEGA

Dolly and eight siblings sought control of mother Avie's affairs while Freida and Floyd opposed the conservatorship.

Article continues below advertisement

"This is a woman who has been independent all of her life," Freida and Floyd's now-deceased attorney, Dennis Francis, told the Knoxville News Sentinel in 2001. "She has raised 12 children. She has buried a husband and a child. She has taken care of herself all these years.

"They want to take away every right this woman has. I think this is just ridiculous. This woman has a right to live her own life."

The legal war seemed to drive a devastating wedge between Dolly and her mother. At one point, Avie even claimed she didn't even have her superstar daughter's phone number.

But by 2003, the legal nightmare appeared to have been resolved, and that December, Avie died.

Article continues below advertisement

Dolly Addressed Bitter Family Feud

Article continues below advertisement
Larry King questioned Dolly about the family feud, which she said had been 'distorted.'
Source: ZUMA Press / MEGA

Larry King questioned Dolly about the family feud, which she said had been 'distorted.'

Article continues below advertisement

When later questioned by CNN's Larry King about the bitter family feud, Dolly insisted the whole mess had been "distorted."

"It's true my father died of a stroke suddenly. He had a stroke and he died two weeks later. My mother had some Alzheimer's," Dolly explained.

She said Avie's doctors had determined "she was not capable of running the estate," so the family had to get involved and work through lawyers and the courthouse.

"They made it sound like he was rolling in money and he was a millionaire," Dolly complained of reports about her father's estate, adding: "It's the same thing with all families. You just get into those messes."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Greta Garbo and Marlene Dietrich's secret affair fueled a bitter feud and lasting Hollywood rivalry.

EXCLUSIVE: Greta Garbo and Marlene Dietrich's Secret Affair and Bitter Feud

Photo of Meghan Markle

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'May Revive British Citizenship Studies After UK Return'

Article continues below advertisement

Freida's Prayers Sparked Health Panic

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Freida's prayer post prompted Dolly to reassure worried fans: 'I ain't dead yet!'
Source: Lisa OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Freida's prayer post prompted Dolly to reassure worried fans: 'I ain't dead yet!'

Decades later, Freida caused another stir after Dolly got sick.

When Dolly postponed her December 2025 Las Vegas concert dates because of health issues, Freida took to the internet and confided she had been "up all night praying for my sister."

Her post sparked instant hysteria among Dolly's fans, prompting the country queen to take to social media herself to assure everyone she wasn't dying, cheekily captioning her video: "I ain't dead yet!"

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.