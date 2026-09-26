EXCLUSIVE: Greta Garbo and Marlene Dietrich's Secret Affair and Bitter Feud

Coolly sophisticated Marlene Dietrich, a Berlin-born cabaret performer, became an international sensation in 1930's The Blue Angel. Meanwhile, Sweden's Greta Garbo broke hearts playing tragic heroines in films like Anna Christie and Anna Karenina.

They were two of the Golden Age's most beautiful, exotic and mysterious actresses, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Long before the world knew who they were, the actresses appeared together in The Joyless Street, a 1925 German silent film. In it, Garbohad the second lead, playing a prostitute fallen on hard times. Marlene was an extra – something she denied for many years before admitting it to her biographer. "Yes, and in the end, I killed the butcher," she said of her desperate character.

For most of their lives, these film icons tried to avoid being compared to each other. "Garbo had no interest in Dietrich whatsoever. She thought she was riding on her coattails," explained Mark A. Vieira, author of Greta Garbo: A Cinematic Legacy.

Dietrich, meanwhile, could be both mean-spirited and admiring of Garbo. She once said Garbo's lover "was drunk the whole evening," after meeting him at a party.

"But if you have to go to bed with Garbo, you have to drink," she said.