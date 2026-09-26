'American Idol' Singer's Cringeworthy Love Songs to Mistress Played at Wife's Murder Trial — as Courtroom Struggles to Hold Back Laughter

The bizarre courtroom moment unfolded as prosecutors delved into Flynn's alleged relationship with his mistress, Alleigha Botner, and presented the AI-generated tracks to jurors.

Jurors in the murder trial of American Idol alum Caleb Flynn listened to AI-generated songs he allegedly created for his mistress as he stands accused of killing his wife , Ashley, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Flynn was arrested for his wife's murder days after.

The nearly five-minute track opened with a male vocalist singing over a piano melody before drums entered the arrangement.

The song seemed to center around Flynn mourning the end of his relationship with his mistress.

"On the third of every month I still say your name like maybe the Lord may hear me pray," the AI voice sang in the first song. "We almost had always, it was right in our hands, now I'm learning how fragile life can stand."

"Life is now empty since I lost you," the ballad concluded.

The second song was quite similar in style and length, recycling lyrics from the first. Over slow music, the AI "singer" reminisces about times with his lover.