'American Idol' Singer's Cringeworthy Love Songs to Mistress Played at Wife's Murder Trial — as Courtroom Struggles to Hold Back Laughter
Sept. 25 2026, Published 9:32 p.m. ET
Jurors in the murder trial of American Idol alum Caleb Flynn listened to AI-generated songs he allegedly created for his mistress as he stands accused of killing his wife, Ashley, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The bizarre courtroom moment unfolded as prosecutors delved into Flynn's alleged relationship with his mistress, Alleigha Botner, and presented the AI-generated tracks to jurors.
Flynn's AI Love Songs Played in Court
The nearly five-minute track opened with a male vocalist singing over a piano melody before drums entered the arrangement.
The song seemed to center around Flynn mourning the end of his relationship with his mistress.
"On the third of every month I still say your name like maybe the Lord may hear me pray," the AI voice sang in the first song. "We almost had always, it was right in our hands, now I'm learning how fragile life can stand."
"Life is now empty since I lost you," the ballad concluded.
The second song was quite similar in style and length, recycling lyrics from the first. Over slow music, the AI "singer" reminisces about times with his lover.
Flynn Appears Embarrassed in Court
While the songs played for ten minutes, a portion of the audience appeared like they were trying to hold back laughter. Others in the room looked baffled.
Flynn, meanwhile, did not appear amused. While the ballads blared throughout the court, he sat with his head down, refusing to make eye contact with anyone.
At one point, he rubbed his eyebrow—a potential indicator of his embarrassment.
Mistress Reveals Chilling Text Messages
The songs Flynn wrote for his mistress weren't the first time she had been brought up in court.
In the days before the songs were played, Botner testified in the trial against Flynn, explaining the timeframe and details of their affair.
Her testimony included reading some of the texts between them out loud, of which there are more than 107,000.
In multiple messages, Flynn expressed wanting his wife dead, even saying he'd kill her himself if he knew he wouldn't go to h---.
His mistress testified he'd make similar comments in person as well.
Botner seemed to have similar desires as well, with texts from her reading, "I want to kill her, Caleb," and "I need her gone, Caleb."
Flynn responded, "That makes two of us."
Additionally, Botner testified that they wouldn't call Ashley by name, instead referring to her by derogatory names.
Flynn Texted Mistress Hours Before Murder
Close to 1 a.m. on Feb. 16, Caleb reportedly texted Botner, saying, "I choose you, Alleigha. You’re more than enough. Goodnight."
Less than two hours later, Ashley Flynn was found murdered in her bed.
Days later, the American Idol alum was arrested for the crime.