Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > True Crime > American Idol

'American Idol' Singer's Cringeworthy Love Songs to Mistress Played at Wife's Murder Trial — as Courtroom Struggles to Hold Back Laughter

Flynn's mistress testified in court against him
Source: MEGA

American Idol alum Caleb Flynn listened to AI-generated songs he allegedly created for his mistress as he stands accused of killing his wife.

Contact us by Email

Sept. 25 2026, Published 9:32 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Jurors in the murder trial of American Idol alum Caleb Flynn listened to AI-generated songs he allegedly created for his mistress as he stands accused of killing his wife, Ashley, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The bizarre courtroom moment unfolded as prosecutors delved into Flynn's alleged relationship with his mistress, Alleigha Botner, and presented the AI-generated tracks to jurors.

Article continues below advertisement

Flynn's AI Love Songs Played in Court

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Flynn was arrested for his wife's murder days after.
Source: COURT TV

Flynn was arrested for his wife's murder days after.

The nearly five-minute track opened with a male vocalist singing over a piano melody before drums entered the arrangement.

The song seemed to center around Flynn mourning the end of his relationship with his mistress.

"On the third of every month I still say your name like maybe the Lord may hear me pray," the AI voice sang in the first song. "We almost had always, it was right in our hands, now I'm learning how fragile life can stand."

"Life is now empty since I lost you," the ballad concluded.

The second song was quite similar in style and length, recycling lyrics from the first. Over slow music, the AI "singer" reminisces about times with his lover.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Flynn Appears Embarrassed in Court

Caleb Flynn had an affair for nearly two years.
Source: COURT TV

Flynn had an affair for nearly two years.

While the songs played for ten minutes, a portion of the audience appeared like they were trying to hold back laughter. Others in the room looked baffled.

Flynn, meanwhile, did not appear amused. While the ballads blared throughout the court, he sat with his head down, refusing to make eye contact with anyone.

At one point, he rubbed his eyebrow—a potential indicator of his embarrassment.

Article continues below advertisement

Mistress Reveals Chilling Text Messages

The trial is expected to last about two weeks.
Source: TIPP CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Flynn's mistress testifed against him in court.

The songs Flynn wrote for his mistress weren't the first time she had been brought up in court.

In the days before the songs were played, Botner testified in the trial against Flynn, explaining the timeframe and details of their affair.

Her testimony included reading some of the texts between them out loud, of which there are more than 107,000.

In multiple messages, Flynn expressed wanting his wife dead, even saying he'd kill her himself if he knew he wouldn't go to h---.

His mistress testified he'd make similar comments in person as well.

Botner seemed to have similar desires as well, with texts from her reading, "I want to kill her, Caleb," and "I need her gone, Caleb."

Flynn responded, "That makes two of us."

Additionally, Botner testified that they wouldn't call Ashley by name, instead referring to her by derogatory names.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON TRUE CRIME NEWS
Prosecutors are investigation claims Alex Murdaugh may have had help covering up a crime scene.

Murdaugh Murders Coverup: Bombshell Claims Ramp Up After Police Chief Denied Tampering With Crime Scene — as Retrial Draws Near

The suspect was allegedly busted looking at women in a locker room.

Ohio Janitor Busted Hiding in Ceiling of Women's College Soccer Team Locker Room — And Allegedly Took Photos of Players Undressing

Flynn Texted Mistress Hours Before Murder

Caleb Flynn was married to Ashley for 15 years.
Source: ASHLEY FLYNN/FACEBOOK

Flynn was married to Ashley for 15 years.

Close to 1 a.m. on Feb. 16, Caleb reportedly texted Botner, saying, "I choose you, Alleigha. You’re more than enough. Goodnight."

Less than two hours later, Ashley Flynn was found murdered in her bed.

Days later, the American Idol alum was arrested for the crime.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.