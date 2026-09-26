Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Meghan Markle
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'May Revive British Citizenship Studies After UK Return'

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle may have a new goal now that she's back in the UK.

Sept. 25 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Meghan Markle may revive her abandoned plans to become a British citizen following her dramatic return to the UK – six years after Megxit brought the process to an abrupt halt.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Markle, 45, had intended to pursue citizenship after marrying Prince Harry, 42, in 2018, with Kensington Palace insisting she would follow the "usual" process without special treatment.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle's British Citizenship Plans Could Return

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Markle may revive plans for British citizenship after her UK return.

Those plans effectively ended after the Sussexes stepped down as working royals in 2020 and settled in California.

But their return to Britain with Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, has now raised the prospect of Markle revisiting them.

A source claimed: "British citizenship was something Meghan genuinely expected to pursue when she married Harry. At that point she believed Britain would be her permanent home, so becoming a citizen was a natural part of building her life here.

"Everything changed with Megxit. Once Meghan and Harry established themselves in America, there was little practical reason to continue down that road. Returning to Britain changes the equation again.

"She may not rush off tomorrow to study for and sit a citizenship test, but it is something that could logically come back onto the table and be revived if Britain once again becomes their long-term family base."

The insider noted, "There would also be symbolism attached to it. Meghan's relationship with Britain became incredibly difficult, and ultimately she felt unable to remain here. Choosing British citizenship now would represent a remarkable change from the circumstances in which she left.

"The complication is that returning geographically doesn't mean Meghan and Harry have returned to the royal family. Those are completely separate things, and Buckingham Palace has gone out of its way to make that distinction unmistakable."

Article continues below advertisement

Sussexes' Return Follows Years of Royal Upheaval

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Markle ended their citizenship plans after 'Megxit.'

The Sussexes' return to the UK follows six years of upheaval triggered by their January 2020 announcement that they intended to step back as senior royals and become financially independent.

Their proposed "half-in, half-out" model was rejected following the Sandringham summit with Queen Elizabeth II, and the couple ultimately stopped carrying out official engagements before moving to North America.

Relations with the royals subsequently deteriorated as Harry and Markle publicly criticized their life in 'The Firm,' including during their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, their Netflix documentary series, and Harry's 2023 memoir Spare.

Harry criticized King Charles III, 77, Queen Camilla, 79, Prince William, 44, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, also 44, in accounts of disputes inside the family.

His relationship with William remains particularly strained.

Article continues below advertisement

Family Reunion Signals Limited Royal Movement

Photo of King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles recently reunited privately with Prince Harry, Markle and their children.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Split photos of Princess Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry

EXCLUSIVE: BBC 'Could Revive Scrapped Princess Diana Film' as Princes William and Harry Go Head-to-Head

Split photo of King Charles and Charles Spencer

EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Fearing Charles Spencer Evidence Trail' Amid Book Row

There have nevertheless been signs of movement with Charles.

The King privately reunited with Harry, Markle and their two children at Highgrove in July, having not seen Archie and Lilibet for four years.

But the boundaries surrounding the Sussexes' position remain firm.

After their return, Charles' household formally reiterated that Harry and Markle remain non-working members of the royal family whose activities are undertaken privately.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Markle and Prince Harry have faced renewed questions over royal ties.

The pair were reportedly surprised by the timing of the intervention.

Their security arrangements are also being reassessed following the Sussexes' relocation back to Britain, after years of legal and public disputes over Harry's protection while in the country.

Markle's original citizenship ambitions stood in contrast to Prince Philip's path into the royal family.

Philip, born a prince of Greece and Denmark, became a naturalized British subject before marrying the future Queen Elizabeth II in November 1947.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.