EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'May Revive British Citizenship Studies After UK Return'

Those plans effectively ended after the Sussexes stepped down as working royals in 2020 and settled in California.

But their return to Britain with Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, has now raised the prospect of Markle revisiting them.

A source claimed: "British citizenship was something Meghan genuinely expected to pursue when she married Harry. At that point she believed Britain would be her permanent home, so becoming a citizen was a natural part of building her life here.

"Everything changed with Megxit. Once Meghan and Harry established themselves in America, there was little practical reason to continue down that road. Returning to Britain changes the equation again.

"She may not rush off tomorrow to study for and sit a citizenship test, but it is something that could logically come back onto the table and be revived if Britain once again becomes their long-term family base."

The insider noted, "There would also be symbolism attached to it. Meghan's relationship with Britain became incredibly difficult, and ultimately she felt unable to remain here. Choosing British citizenship now would represent a remarkable change from the circumstances in which she left.

"The complication is that returning geographically doesn't mean Meghan and Harry have returned to the royal family. Those are completely separate things, and Buckingham Palace has gone out of its way to make that distinction unmistakable."