GOP Senator Slams Donald Trump's Red Carpet Welcome for Chinese President Xi: 'It's Bad Timing'

Tillis said he felt obliged to object because the reception for Xi looked warmer than some recent meetings with leaders of U.S. partners, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He said Xi did not come to Washington to study democracy or markets.

"Xi Jinping is trying to understand how his opposition will ultimately embrace their worldview," Tillis noted.

If the United States wants a working relationship with China, he said, it also has to press Xi on conduct Tillis called unacceptable. He argued Trump was far quicker to do that in his first campaign and first term.

"I just don't know what has changed," Tillis said.