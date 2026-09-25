GOP Senator Slams Donald Trump's Red Carpet Welcome for Chinese President Xi: 'It's Bad Timing'
Sept. 25 2026, Published 7:56 p.m. ET
Sen. Thom Tillis said President Trump's lavish welcome for Chinese President Xi Jinping was a jarring break from the way Trump used to talk about Beijing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The North Carolina Republican, speaking Thursday, September 24, on CBS with Tony Dokoupil, called the state visit "bad timing" and a "W-- moment," even as he said he still backs Trump most of the time.
Sen. Thom Tillis Objects to Warm Welcome
Tillis said he felt obliged to object because the reception for Xi looked warmer than some recent meetings with leaders of U.S. partners, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
He said Xi did not come to Washington to study democracy or markets.
"Xi Jinping is trying to understand how his opposition will ultimately embrace their worldview," Tillis noted.
If the United States wants a working relationship with China, he said, it also has to press Xi on conduct Tillis called unacceptable. He argued Trump was far quicker to do that in his first campaign and first term.
"I just don't know what has changed," Tillis said.
Closed-Door Briefing Clouds Meeting
Republican senators left a closed-door national security briefing Thursday more alarmed about China's ties to Iran.
Lawmakers have been told that Iranian forces used Chinese satellite imagery to target U.S. troops in Jordan. Several Republicans wanted Trump to put that on the table, along with other trade demands that have been slow to produce results.
Tillis argued that rolling out a red carpet for the leader of a rival power undercuts the case for holding Beijing responsible.
Xi's Arrival at Joint Base Andrews
The two-day visit began Wednesday evening at Joint Base Andrews. The arrival featured the aforementioned red carpet, a military honor cordon, a 21-gun salute, and a B-1 bomber flyover.
Armed Services Chairman Roger Wicker said he would have advised against inviting Xi for such a lavish welcome. Sen. Lisa Murkowski said a greeting was in order but that the salute, carpet and flyover went too far.
Trade Talks and a State Dinner
Talks moved to the White House on Thursday, followed by a formal state dinner, with tech executives among the guests.
Officials said the two governments agreed to extend an existing trade truce into next year, a modest result after two days of ceremony and closed-door talks.
During the visit, Trump praised Xi in personal terms and mocked former President Joe Biden while the Chinese leader was standing with him.
He also joked that Chinese state media was the friendliest press corps he had seen.