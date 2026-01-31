EXCLUSIVE: Shamed Andrew Windsor is 'Hooked on Ordering Self-Help Manuals' as He Battles With Prospect of Life Outside the Royal Lodge
Jan. 31 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Andrew Windsor is turning inward as he confronts the prospect of life beyond royal privilege, with sources saying the disgraced former duke has become fixated on ordering self-help manuals in a bid to regain control as he prepares to leave the Royal Lodge.
The former Duke of York, 65, has faced sustained pressure since being stripped of his remaining royal titles in October amid renewed scrutiny of his past association with his old s-- trafficking pedophile pal Jeffrey Epstein.
Andrew Devours Self Help Books as Royal Lodge Exit Looms
Windsor, who divorced Sarah Ferguson, 66, in 1996 but continued to live with her for years, is now in the process of vacating Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park as renovations proceed at Marsh Farm, a five-bedroom residence on King Charles III's Sandringham estate.
The move marks a symbolic and practical shift, one that sources say has triggered a period of anxious self-examination.
An insider told us the upheaval has prompted Windsor to seek guidance in an unexpected way.
The palace aide said: "Andrew has been ordering stacks of self-help books, everything from reinvention and resilience to purpose and mindfulness. It's become a near-daily habit, and it reflects how rattled he is by the idea of starting over without the protections he's always known."
Another source added: "He believes reading his way through this will help him steady himself as the reality of Marsh Farm sinks in."
Prince Fears Losing Last Link to Old Life in Humble Move
Friends said the retreat from Royal Lodge has been particularly destabilizing.
One insider said: "Leaving that house feels like losing the last physical link to his old life. The manuals are his attempt to build some kind of framework for what comes next, even if he's struggling to apply it."
The same source said Windsor sees self-improvement as something he can still control when other aspects of his life feel diminished.
Alongside the reading spree, sources say Windsor has also been contemplating an extensive cosmetic surgery overhaul.
An insider said: "The books and the glow-up go hand in hand for him. He's convinced that if he can reshape both his mindset and his appearance, he can reset how people see him."
Andrew Plans to Spend Small Fortune on Total Body Overhaul
According to the source, discussions have included facial procedures, cosmetic dentistry and body treatments, with little concern for cost.
"This is not about subtle tweaks," the insider said. "He's talking about spending a small fortune because he sees it as an investment in reclaiming a version of himself he feels was stolen."
The fixation on self-reinvention has eclipsed earlier talk of dating, which sources say is now secondary.
Another source said: "Joining dating apps is almost an afterthought. Right now the obsession is self-help, self-improvement and the glow-up. He genuinely believes that if he can change himself enough, people will reassess him."
Humiliated Duke Fights Decline as Independent Fergie Moves On
Windsor's resistance to a quieter life at Sandringham has sharpened that resolve.
One insider said: "From his perspective, Marsh Farm represents decline. He associates it with being sidelined, and the books are part of pushing back against that narrative."
The source added that Windsor has spoken about feeling humiliated by the move and determined not to fade quietly.
The renewed inward focus has unsettled those around him, particularly as Ferguson moves on independently.
A source close to Ferguson said she is no longer willing to anchor her future to her former husband.
"She has made it clear she wants her own space and her own life," the source said.
Friends said Ferguson, who shares daughters Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, with Windsor, is said to be battling to remain "upbeat and pragmatic" as she looks ahead, according to insiders.