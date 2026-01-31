EXCLUSIVE: Shamed Andrew Windsor is 'Hooked on Ordering Self-Help Manuals' as He Battles With Prospect of Life Outside the Royal Lodge

Windsor, who divorced Sarah Ferguson, 66, in 1996 but continued to live with her for years, is now in the process of vacating Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park as renovations proceed at Marsh Farm, a five-bedroom residence on King Charles III's Sandringham estate.

The move marks a symbolic and practical shift, one that sources say has triggered a period of anxious self-examination.

An insider told us the upheaval has prompted Windsor to seek guidance in an unexpected way.

The palace aide said: "Andrew has been ordering stacks of self-help books, everything from reinvention and resilience to purpose and mindfulness. It's become a near-daily habit, and it reflects how rattled he is by the idea of starting over without the protections he's always known."

Another source added: "He believes reading his way through this will help him steady himself as the reality of Marsh Farm sinks in."