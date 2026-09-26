EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry's Diana Anniversary Plans 'Risk Overshadowing Queen Camilla's 80th Birthday'

Buckingham Palace issued an unusually pointed response, saying: "While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and colour memory in ways others do not recognise, even many years after such a loss."

Spencer has maintained his account is accurate, while the Palace has challenged his recollection.

Another royal insider said: "The Spencer book has ensured Diana is once again at the center of the royal conversation. If Harry then launches a major tribute around the anniversary, there will inevitably be renewed scrutiny of Diana, Charles and Camilla at precisely the moment the Queen is marking a significant birthday."

Harry has repeatedly spoken about preserving his mother's legacy and has previously participated in projects commemorating her life.