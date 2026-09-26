EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry's Diana Anniversary Plans 'Risk Overshadowing Queen Camilla's 80th Birthday'
Sept. 26 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Prince Harry's plans to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana's death could overshadow Queen Camilla's 80th birthday just weeks earlier, royal sources have told RadarOnline.com – creating yet another potentially awkward moment for the divided family.
Harry, 42, is exploring ways to honor his mother ahead of August 31, 2027, three decades after Diana died aged 36 following a car crash in Paris, which insiders say could include the release of a tell-all documentary on his mother.
Queen Camilla 'Overshadowed'?
Camilla, 79, is set to turn 80 on July 17, making two deeply personal royal milestones likely to fall within six weeks of each other.
A royal source claimed: "There is an awareness that anything Harry does for Diana's anniversary will attract enormous international attention. Nobody would suggest he shouldn't honor his mother, but the timing means Camilla's 80th birthday could inevitably find itself overshadowed."
The prospect has acquired greater sensitivity following Charles Spencer's new memoir, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, which has reopened bitter arguments about King Charles' relationship with Diana and his reaction to her death.
Spencer, 62, claims Charles, 77, told him during a dispute over Diana's funeral arrangements: "Rest assured, we'll forget her soon enough."
Princess Diana Book Ramps Up Drama
Buckingham Palace issued an unusually pointed response, saying: "While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and colour memory in ways others do not recognise, even many years after such a loss."
Spencer has maintained his account is accurate, while the Palace has challenged his recollection.
Another royal insider said: "The Spencer book has ensured Diana is once again at the center of the royal conversation. If Harry then launches a major tribute around the anniversary, there will inevitably be renewed scrutiny of Diana, Charles and Camilla at precisely the moment the Queen is marking a significant birthday."
Harry has repeatedly spoken about preserving his mother's legacy and has previously participated in projects commemorating her life.
Prince Harry's Tribute to His Late Mom
He and Prince William, 44, appeared in the 2017 documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, released ahead of the 20th anniversary of her death.
Harry is now exploring possible commemorations for 2027 and is said to have contacted people connected with Diana while considering how best to mark the 30th anniversary of her passing.
A source claimed: "For Harry, this isn't about competing with Camilla. Diana's 30th anniversary was always going to be profoundly important to him. But whatever his intentions, a substantial television project or major public event would command attention around the world."
The renewed focus on Diana comes as Harry remains close to his mother's family. He has recently spent time with Spencer, who said his nephews would not be surprised by the claims contained in his memoir.
A royal insider added: "Diana remains an enormously powerful figure three decades after her death. Any commemoration involving her son will inevitably become a major royal story – whatever else happens in the weeks surrounding it."
Diana became one of the world's most famous women after marrying Prince Charles in 1981. The couple had two sons, William and Harry, but separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996.
Diana became known for her humanitarian work, particularly campaigning against landmines and challenging stigma surrounding HIV and AIDS.
Her personal life and troubled marriage attracted intense global media attention. Diana was 36 when she and Dodi Fayed, 42, died following a car crash in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris on August 31, 1997.