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Home > News > Jesse Watters

Jesse Watters Gushes Over Meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping at Donald Trump's Lavish State Dinner

split image of Jesse Watters, Xi Jinping, and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Fox News host Jesse Watters attended Donald Trump's state dinner for Chinese President Xi Jinping at the White House.

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Sept. 26 2026, Published 1:40 p.m. ET

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Jesse Watters was clearly impressed by his night at the White House with Chinese President Xi Jinping, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Fox News host gave his co-hosts a play-by-play of Donald Trump's extravagant state dinner for Xi.

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Jesse Watters Recalls His Star-Studded Night

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image of Jesse Watters mingled with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang during the state dinner.
Source: MEGA

Jesse Watters mingled with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang during the state dinner.

Watters was among the Fox News personalities invited to dinner on September 24, joining Laura Ingraham and Bret Baier for the high-profile event.

The guest list also featured several major figures, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Tesla founder Elon Musk, and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

While chatting about the evening on The Five on September 25, Watters appeared eager to share some of his favorite moments from the gathering.

He recalled running into Zuckerberg, Huang, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth while mingling with the other guests.

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Donald Trump Made The Introduction

image of Jesse Watters recalled meeting Xi Jinping at the White House.
Source: MEGA

Jesse Watters recalled meeting Xi Jinping at the White House.

The biggest moment for Watters came toward the end of the evening, when he finally got the chance to meet Xi.

"But Xi, when he came up, I got a chance to shake his hand at the end. 'Thank you, nice to meet you,' and President Trump was right there, he goes, 'Xi, [pointing at Watters], great, great man! Not as great as me!' Xi Jinping is like [nodding]. But it was a real fun time," the Fox News host shared.

Watters' enthusiastic retelling appeared to catch his co-hosts off guard, with one of them questioning whether the story was actually "true."

Watters quickly fired back, "You asked me how the dinner was!"

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Jesse Watters Has Taken Aim At Communism

image of Jesse Watters has previously warned about communism.
Source: MEGA

Jesse Watters has previously warned about communism.

The evening was notable given Watters' past comments about communism and socialist politicians.

In June, while discussing Democratic socialist candidates in New York, Watters argued, "It's not socialism, guys. This is communism."

"You can't reason with these guys. You have to crush them," he added.

Watters has also used his primetime program to warn viewers about what he described as a growing "Commie wave" in New York City.

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Donald Trump said President Xi Is 'Strong, Vibrant, and Fit'

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image of Donald Trump gushed about his relationship with Xi Jinping.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump gushed about his relationship with Xi Jinping.

Trump also seemingly had a great time with Xi after posting about the Chinese president on Truth Social.

"I met President Xi at the plane (Airport!) yesterday, and he looks strong, vibrant, and fit – Better than ever. Madam Xi, of course, BEAUTIFUL!" Trump wrote.

He also gushed that the pair have a "truly great friendship" while speaking at the White House.

"Our teams have been working to encourage a more balanced trading relationship," Trump said on September 24.

Xi responded, "President Trump and I have respect for each other. We have built personal rapport and stayed in touch."

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