Jesse Watters Gushes Over Meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping at Donald Trump's Lavish State Dinner

Watters was among the Fox News personalities invited to dinner on September 24, joining Laura Ingraham and Bret Baier for the high-profile event.

The guest list also featured several major figures, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Tesla founder Elon Musk, and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

While chatting about the evening on The Five on September 25, Watters appeared eager to share some of his favorite moments from the gathering.

He recalled running into Zuckerberg, Huang, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth while mingling with the other guests.